KILJ AREA DISTRICT WRESTLING FINAL RESULTS

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

District Wrestling Results All Classes in KILJ Area

Class 1A District (New London won the team title)

Mak Kennedy Mepo-4th

113-Marcel Lopez NL-Champion back to state to defend title

120-Josh Glendening NL-Champion on to State

126-Quinten Aney Mepo-runnerup and onto state

132-Jalen Colins Waco-Champion onto state

138-Dominic Lopez NL-Champion and onto state

145-Jonah Clark Waco-2nd place going to state

152-Jaden Williams Waco-Champion two :15 pins send him to Des Moines

160-Gabe Carter NL-runnerup and onto the Well

170-Currey Jacobs NL-Champion going to state

182-Gavin Holmes NL-3rd

195-Cameron Raines NL-3rd

220-Jaxon Allen NL-2nd place and onto state

285-Keegan Akers Mepo- Champion going to state

Owen Reed NL-4th

Class 2A District @ Washington (Davenport Assumption won the team title)

106-Lane Scorpil CC/WMU-Champion going to State

113-Bowen Davis MPHS-4th

120-Carson Coleman MPHS-Runnerup and headed to Wells Fargo

126-Corbin Broeker MPHS-4th

170-Jaden Davis MPHS-3rd

Noah Freeman CC/WMU-4th

195-Chance Malone CC/WMU-4th

220-Samuel Carrasco MPHS-3rd

285-Seth Schurr-CC/WMU-3rd

Class 3A District at Bettendorf (Bettendorf won the team title)

113-Blaine Frazier ND/West Bur/Dan-Champion going to state

132-Duncan Delzell Burlington-Champion onto state

138-Grifen Molle-ND/W. Bur/Dan-Champion onto state