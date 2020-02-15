KILJ AREA DISTRICT WRESTLING FINAL RESULTS

KILJ AREA DISTRICT WRESTLING FINAL RESULTSWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 15, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
District Wrestling Results All Classes in KILJ Area
Class 1A District (New London won the team title)
Mak Kennedy Mepo-4th
113-Marcel Lopez NL-Champion back to state to defend title
120-Josh Glendening NL-Champion on to State
126-Quinten Aney Mepo-runnerup and onto state
132-Jalen Colins Waco-Champion onto state
138-Dominic Lopez NL-Champion and onto state
145-Jonah Clark Waco-2nd place going to state
152-Jaden Williams Waco-Champion two :15 pins send him to Des Moines
160-Gabe Carter NL-runnerup and onto the Well
170-Currey Jacobs NL-Champion going to state
182-Gavin Holmes NL-3rd
195-Cameron Raines NL-3rd
220-Jaxon Allen NL-2nd place and onto state
285-Keegan Akers Mepo- Champion going to state
Owen Reed NL-4th
Class 2A District @ Washington (Davenport Assumption won the team title)
106-Lane Scorpil CC/WMU-Champion going to State
113-Bowen Davis MPHS-4th
120-Carson Coleman MPHS-Runnerup and headed to Wells Fargo
126-Corbin Broeker MPHS-4th
170-Jaden Davis MPHS-3rd
Noah Freeman CC/WMU-4th
195-Chance Malone CC/WMU-4th
220-Samuel Carrasco MPHS-3rd
285-Seth Schurr-CC/WMU-3rd
Class 3A District at Bettendorf (Bettendorf won the team title)
113-Blaine Frazier ND/West Bur/Dan-Champion going to state
132-Duncan Delzell Burlington-Champion onto state
138-Grifen Molle-ND/W. Bur/Dan-Champion onto state