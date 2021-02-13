Sports, Saturday, February 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Edwards Lifts W-MU to Play-In Round Win, Other Prep Finals:

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Columbus Junction 45

Winfield-Mount Union freshman Abram Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds, as the Winfield-Mount Union boys basketball team (9-9) picked up a 58-45 win over Columbus Junction in a Class 1A, Region 4 Substate matchup last night in Winfield.

Columbus, who entered the night 1-16, proved a tough out in the game’s first 16 minutes working Winfield for a 19-19 tie at halftime.

After the break Winfield found their second gear.

The Wolves went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter allowing them to pull away for the play-in round win.

Cam Buffington added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves who upped their ledger to 9-9.

They’ll now move on to Monday’s first round matchup where they’ll meet up with Burlington Notre Dame at 7:00 p.m.

Columbus was paced by Owen Watson who poured in 14 points.

They finish their season 1-17.

WACO 55, Highland 52

WACO outscored Highland by three in the game’s final quarter, as the Warriors earned a hard-fought 55-52 win over the Huskies last night in the other play-in round matchup in Class 1A, Substate 4.

The win, WACO’s fourth of the season, means they move to the first round next Monday where they will meet up with top-seeded Springville.

Highland closes their season at 4-9.

Other finals from last night:

Mount Pleasant 70, Fairfield 56

Holy Trinity 54, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Danville 41, Mediapolis 40

Notre Dame 34, Hillcrest 29

Washington 57, Keokuk 43

Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato Surges Mount Pleasant to SEC Win:

Andrea Lopreato provided yet another dominant double-double for the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team, tallying up 15 points and 16 boards in a 49-42 Southeast Conference win over Fairfield last night.

Kenna Lamm had 16 points to pace the Panthers while Tristian Shull added seven.

The Panthers improved to 11-9 overall and 6-4 in conference action.

Mount Pleasant will open their Class 4A Playoffs on Wednesday when they travel to take on Keokuk.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5 with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Prep Wrestling: District Day is Here:

27 KILJ-area qualifiers will have their sights set on punching a ticket to State Wrestling today when District Wrestling gets underway at noon.

FM 105.5 will have coverage all throughout the afternoon with up to the minute updates on-air and kilj.com.

Here’s a full list of our area qualifiers vying for a spot into the State Tournament:

Class 1A-District 5 (at Pleasantville):

120 — Marcel Lopez (New London)

145 — Dominic Lopez (New London)

152 — Josh Glendening (New London)

170 — Boden Pickle (New London)

195 — Currey Jacobs (New London)

220 — Carter Allen (New London)

Class 1A-District 8 (at Wapello)

120 — Garret Dickey (Wapello)

132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis)

132 — Elijah Belzer (Wapello)

138 — Chase Witte (Wapello)

145 — Christopher Ewart (Wapello)

152 — Evan Ross (Wapello)

170 — Levi Arnold (Mediapolis)

195 — Owen Housman (Wapello)

285 — Landon Provino (WACO)

Class 2A-District 5 (at Mount Pleasant)

106 — Carter West (NDWB-Danville)

113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU)

120 — Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville)

138 — Isaiah Fenton (NDWB-Danville)

145 — Sam West (NDWB-Danville)

152 — Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville)

160 — River Belger (NDWB-Danville)

170 — CJ Walrath (NDWB-Danville)

182 — Ayden Frazier (Washington)

195 — Ethan Palmer (Columbus-WMU)

220 — Sam Carrasco (Mount Pleasant)

285 — Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU)

College Football: Former New London Star Keontae Luckett Entering Transfer Portal:

Former New London prep standout now Iowa running back Keontae Luckett has entered the transfer portal, sources have told David Eickolt of 24/7 Sports.

Luckett, who was a first-team all state member as a senior and the Burlington Hawkeye Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,598 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final season at New London helping guide the Tigers to the 8-Player State Championship.

A redshirt sophomore, Luckett will have three years of eligibility remaining when he does find a new home.

He did not see any game action this season for Iowa.