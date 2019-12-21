Sports, Saturday, December 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team fell for the third straight game, dropping to Washington 62-50 last night.

The Panthers cut the Demon lead down to five at 44-39 to begin the fourth quarter, but Washington did just enough to pull away down the stretch.

With the loss, the Panthers are now 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

They’ll have six days to right the ship before taking on the Greyhounds of Burlington High School at home Friday, January 3rd.

In other area action last night on the boys’ slate:

#6 (1A) WACO 59, Holy Trinity 47

Burlington 48, Fairfield 35

Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield Mount-Union 45 Looking at the girls’, what a win it was for the Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ at home, scoring a 36-32 upset win over Washington. The win for the Panthers snapped a three-game losing skid and ended Washington’s three game winning streak. The Demons were coming off a win over 1A top-10 ranked Sigourney earlier in the week. Mount Pleasant improves to 2-5 on the season, while the Demons fell to 4-3. The Panthers will aim for back-to-back conference wins when they travel to Burlington on January 3rd. Other area scores from the girls’ schedule last night:

Fairfield 72, Burlington 36

#4 (2A) Van Buren 66, New London 28

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26 College Basketball: The University of Quincy jumped out a 60-23 lead in half one as they rolled past the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team 115-54 late Thursday. Jarryd Fernandes (JR/Sydney, Australia) led the Tigers with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists. Austin Banks (SR/Apopka, FL) and David Seber (FR/Walker, IA) each added 10 points as well. Iowa Wesleyan won’t be back in action again until 2020. On Saturday, January 4th, the Tigers will be back on the road heading to Carlinville, Illinois to face Blackburn College. The Tigers will tip off against the Beavers at 3:00 pm. In Division I action tonight, the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a neutral site clash from the United Center in Chicago. The Hawks will be without the services of guard Jordan Bohannonm, who had season-ending hip surgery. Iowa knocked Cincinnati from the NCAA Tournament last March in round one. You can listen to tonight’s game — which will tip at 8:00 p.m. — here on KILJ-FM with the Hawkeye Tip-Off Show set to air at 7:00 p.m. Looking at women’s basketball, former Iowa star Megan Gustafson will have her number retired on January 26th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Gustafson ended her Iowa career as the most decorated player in program history, owning 16 records, including career points and rebounds.

Prep Wrestling:

And the Mount Pleasant wrestling team will be back on the mat this evening when they travel to participate in the Iowa City Regina tournament. The talent-rich tournament will include:

Columbus Junction

Fairfield

HLV

Iowa City Regina (host)

Marshalltown

North Cedar

Pekin

Sigourney-Keota

Solon

Tipton

WACO

West Branch

Wrestling today will get underway at 9:00 a.m.

Panther JV wrestlers will be at Wilton, they’ll begin at 9:30 a.m.