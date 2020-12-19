Sports, Saturday, December 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Washington Holds Off Late Surge by Panther Boys:

Dewon Trent scored a game-high 18 points but it was not enough as the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team fell to Washington last night in a Southeast Conference rivalry matchup, 58-50.

The Panthers, who trailed from the games outset, rallied to get the game within one multiple times but could not get over the hump.

Kasen Bailey led the Demons with 15 points, while Trashaun Willis added 10 points for Washington.

Ethan Patterson finished with 10 points as well for the Demons.

With the loss, Mount Pleasant fell to 3-4 — Washington improved to 3-1.

Other boys’ finals from last night:

Holy Trinity 72, Central Lee 66 (OT)

Wapello 59, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Louisa-Muscatine 42, Lone Tree 25

Panther Girls’ Run Away with Win at Washington:

Andrea Lopreato scored 25 points as the Panther girls’ basketball team ran away with a 71-52 win against Washington last night.

Fellow sophomore Tristian Shull chipped in with 19 points, while Emma Huckabone had nine for the Panthers.

Mount Pleasant used a 20-9 third quarter run to pull away in the second half.

The win improved the Panthers to 3-4.

Washington slipped to 0-6.

Other girls finals last night:

Van Buren County 60, Cardinal 29 Isabel Manning, who currently leads the entire state in scoring, poured in 40 points for the Warriors.

No. 11 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 37, Wapello 22 Bradie Buffington paced the Lady Wolves with 12 points to improve to 8-0.

Central Lee 50, Holy Trinity 45

Men’s College Hoops:

No. 8 West Virginia 70, Iowa State 65

Iowa State dropped to 1-4 after failing in the game’s waning moments to No. 8 West Virginia, 70-65.

Rasir Bolton led the Clones with 25 points.

Jalen Coleman-Lands finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Iowa State will look to regroup Sunday when they take on Jackson State.

Tipoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Drake 75, South Dakota 57

Roman Penn paced Drake with 25 points and five assists as the Bulldogs folded up the Coyotes of South Dakota 75-57.

Tremell Murphy chipped in with 15 points while D.J. Wilkins scored 12.

Drake, now 7-0, will take on Chicago State on Sunday.

Tipoff is set 2:00 p.m.

Iowa State Readies for Big 12 Championship:

In a matchup of epic proportions, the No. 6 (CFP Ranking) Iowa State football team will link up with Oklahoma this morning in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game in Dallas, Texas.

The Clones earned a 37-30 over Lincoln Riley’s Sooners earlier this year and will need to do so again today to keep their slim hopes of a berth to College Football Playoff alive.

A Cyclone win and a loss by Clemson to Notre Dame nearly assures the Clones the No. 4 spot in the CFP, which would then lock them into a matchup with No. 1 Alabama should the Crimson Tide prevail in the SEC Championship.

Oklahoma’s once trampled defense has made an about face under coordinator Alex Grinch, resuscitating to become the best in the Big 12.

They’ll need a big effort today to stop conference Player of the Year Breece Hall.

Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m.

You can listen along on KILJ-AM, the Cyclone Tailgate Show will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Clash of the Titans: No. 3 Iowa meets No. 1 Zags in Sioux Falls:

A potential preview of the National Championship, the No. 3 Iowa men’s basketball team will lock horns with the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, this morning.

The Hawkeyes, off since Sunday when they thrashed Northern Illinois 106-53, are one of the countries top offenses — led by All-American center Luka Garza.

Gonzaga is led by guard Joel Ajayi and forward Corey Kispert.

Mark Few’s team is coming off an 87-82 win over No. 8 West Virginia.

Tipoff today is set for 11:00 a.m.

You can listen on KILJ-FM.

The Hawkeye Tipoff Show will take the air at 10:00 a.m.