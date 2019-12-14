Sports, Saturday, December 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther varsity boys’ basketball team fell last night in a tough Southeast Conference tilt, 56-50 to Keokuk.

The Panthers raced out of the gates to a 16-2 lead but the Chiefs never blinked rallying back to tie the game in second quarter.

The Chiefs grabbed their first lead late in the first half on Tyjai Summers third of four made triples.

Mount Pleasant was led by Brevin Wilson’s game high 22 points, while Clayton Lowery added 13.

The Chiefs did a great job defending Panther leading scorer Keegan Kohorst, holding him to just four points.

Summers led Keokuk with 13 points, while Anthony Potratz added 12 and Isaiah Seay chipped in with 10.

With the loss, Mount Pleasant fell to 2-3, they’ll take on the Bulldogs of Ottumwa, Monday at home.

You can hear that game right here on KILJ, Monday night.

Other local boys’ action last night:

Washington, 58, Burlington 55

Notre Dame 46, Holy Trinity 45

Danville 73, Van Buren County 40

Hillcrest Academy 68, Pekin 54

Fairfield 48, Fort Madison 44

On the girls’ side of things last night, Abby Wolter pumped in 13 points, as the Keokuk girls’ basketball team rolled to a 47-24 over Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant was led by Isabel Ashton with five points. Elli Liechty, Andrea Lopreato and Lydia Stewart all added four apiece.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 1-4.

They’ll be back on the road Monday night, battling Benton Community.

In other girls’ action around the KILJ listening area last night:

West Burlington 80, Cardinal 27

#4 Van Buren 56, Danville 13

Central Lee 64, WACO 50

Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus 17

Fairfield 49, Fort Madison 40

Wapello 55, Highland 20

#12 Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46

Also, the latest IGHSAU Girls’ Basketball rankings were released yesterday and there is plenty of local flavor.

In 1A, Burlington-Notre Dame is #14, they’re 4-0 after beating Holy Trinity last night.

Van Buren is up to #4 in 2A, while Mediapolis moved up one spot to #12.

The area has no ranked teams in Classes 3, 4 or 5A.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team is back at it today, when they travel to Grinnell for an early season quadrangular.

The Panthers will tango with Webster City, Grinnell and East Marshall at Grinnell High School.

The bout will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Prep Bowling:

The Mount Pleasant bowling team will take on Fairfield tonight.

They’ll bowl at Flamingo Lanes at 6:00 p.m.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams will take on Spalding University from Louisville, Kentucky in a SLIAC double-header.

The women will play first at 1:00 p.m., with the men following things up at 3:00 p.m.

Both teams are looking to get back into the win column following losses to Westminster for the women and Cornell for the men.