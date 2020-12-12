Sports, Saturday, December 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Swanson’s Monster Double-Double Leads New London Past Van Buren County:

Just days after his head coach said he was the heart and soul of the team on Beyond The Game, New London’s Devon Swanson responded with a monster, 28 point, 19 rebound double-double lifting New London to their straight win — and 86-42 throttling of Van Buren County.

The win marked No. 100 in the illustrious career of their head coach, Bryant Porter.

His son Blaise chipped in with 23 points for the Tigers, who are out of the gates blazing to a 3-0 record.

New London will scrap with West Burlington next Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hoops Roundup:

Keokuk 61, Mount Pleasant 50

Brevin Wilson had 16 points but it was not enough as Keokuk earned an 11-point, 61-50 Southeast Conference decision over Mount Pleasant last night.

Owen VanSickle and Sam Jerrell poured in 11 points for the Panthers, who fell to 2-3.

Anthony Potratz led Keokuk, who swept the season series against Mount Pleasant last year, with 18 points.

The Chiefs are now 2-1.

Cardinal 75, WACO 38

The Comets raced out to an early lead and never looked back, blitzing WACO in Southeast Iowa Super Conference South Division matchup, last night.

Cardinal had three players in double figures led by Elias Ellamari’s 20 points.

WACO was led by Isaac Oswald who finished with 12.

The Warriors slipped to 1-3.

West Burlington 74, Holy Trinity 43

Pekin 58, Louisa-Muscatine 40

Panther Girls’ Fall in Heartbreaker:

The Mount Pleasant girls basketball team saw Keokuk storm back in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs picked up a wicked 38-37 victory over Mount Pleasant last night in Southeast Conference play.

Keokuk used a 15-7 fourth quarter to edge out the Panthers, who used a 16-5 run of their own in the third quarter to build their lead.

With the loss, the Panther girls’ stumbled to 2-3.

Other girls’ finals:

WACO 45, Cardinal 30

No. 14 Winfield-Mount Union 47, Central Lee 43

West Burlington 73, Holy Trinity 30

L-M 43, Pekin 38

Cyclone Wrestling Releases 2020-21 Schedule: