Sports, Saturday, August 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Drake Football Moved to Spring:

As fall sports continue spiraling downward, another domino fell yesterday as the Drake Bulldog football team was told their season would not go on as scheduled.

The move was announced Friday evening by the Pioneer Football League, Drake’s conference, citing challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies as reasoning for the decision.

Recognizing competition is an integral part of the student-athlete’s educational experience, the Pioneer Football League is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for football student-athletes this academic year, if this can be done reasonably and safely.

The season, delayed from the outset, was going to begin on October 3rd for Drake versus Marist.

UNI Football Also Headed to Spring:

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has announced the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.

In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference’s student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs.

The Council also voted that competition in Fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

The non-conference games that UNI football was scheduled to participate in were impacted when the Big Ten decided to go to a conference only schedule and the Big Sky pushed fall sports competition to the spring.

UNI will not be participating in non-conference games this fall and will look to reschedule those games in future years.

The Panthers were the preseason No. 3 team in Division I-FCS.

Woods Goes +2, Makes Cut:

Tiger Woods shot two over par in Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship — good enough for 44th — but still made the cut at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park.

Woods, even for the tournament, was one of the last qualifiers to make the weekend cut.

China’s Li Haotong is the current leader after shooting a blistering five under par yesterday, taking him to eight under through two days.

Jason Day and Brooks Koepka are among those tied for second through Day Two at six under par.

Round Three will get underway from San Francisco this afternoon.

MLB Scoreboard (8/7):

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, New York Yankees 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13 — 11 inn

Miami 4, New York Mets 3

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Texas 4, Los Angeles Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Colorado 8, Seattle 4