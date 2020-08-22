Sports, Saturday, August 22nd

Iowa Announces Elimination of Four Programs:

The University of Iowa has announced the elimination of men’s tennis, men’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s swimming and diving, as a part of the COVID-19 related budget crisis.

Each of the programs will compete this year and will be completely eliminated in 2021, the University announced.

Iowa projects lost revenue of approximately $100 million and an overall deficit between $60-75 million this fiscal year.

With the recent postponement of fall sports and immediate financial impact due to this decision, the university believed this path was “necessary” to strengthen athletics and position their programs for future success with the resources they have.

Discussion on a spring season for fall sports is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

NAIA Announces Spring Championship Schedule:

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the new dates for its postponed fall championships.

The NAIA Football National Championship has been rescheduled to occur on a Monday for the first time.

The championship will remain at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium at Grambling State University and will take place on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

In July, the NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) voted to postpone 2020 fall national championships to the spring. This move allowed NAIA conferences and institutions the autonomy to schedule games as they see fit, playing entire schedules in the fall, spring, or a hybrid of both seasons.

SLIAC Cancels All Fall Sports:

The SLIAC President’s Council, after receiving and reviewing the latest information and document from the NCAA concerning the safe return to sport for fall – 2020, voted to postpone all fall sport athletic contests, competitions, scrimmages and other shared athletic activities against outside competition of any classification or nature.

Teams on SLIAC campuses will continue to be able to have team workouts, weight training, practices, sport-specific athletic activities, scrimmages, and leadership development within their own respective campus environment.

The SLIAC Championships for cross country and women’s golf, which are normally held during the fall season, will be reviewed for the possibility of moving those championships to Spring 2021.

Former IC West Star Opts for Nebraska:

Former Iowa and Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin has announced his plans to transfer to Nebraska.

Martin, who will be a walk-on for the Huskers, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in 2018 with Michigan before transferring to Iowa.

He played in eight games in 2019 and had five catches for 28 yards and a score.

Martin was a four-star recruit at Iowa City West High School in the Class of 2017.

MLB Scoreboard (8/21):

Miami 3, Washington 2

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5 — 10 inn

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

Oakland 5, Los Angeles Angels 3

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2