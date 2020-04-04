Sports, Saturday, April 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IGHSAU, IHSAA Announce Delays Until April 30th:

Events for Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners will remain prohibited through April 30 as Governor Kim Reynolds announced an extension of school closures through that date Thursday afternoon.

This continued response to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) moves the previously announced potential return date from April 13 to May 1 for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association.

Gov. Reynolds announced the extension of school closures alongside representatives from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education. While the Department of Education and executive director Dr. Ann Lebo have announced provisions for continued learning during this period, guidance continues to prohibit mass gatherings and keep school facilities closed across Iowa.

The primary concern of all four Unified Activities organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic.

The IGHSAU and IHSAA are still working to offer spring and summer sports opportunities, provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state, and local guidelines. The IHSMA and IHSSA are collaborating with member schools to provide up-to-date guidance for teachers and participants through this prohibited period.

However, schedules will continue to be assessed as this crisis develops and further announcements from the Unified Activities partners will follow recommendations of state and public health officials.

The IDPH continues to advise individuals to stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

An updated schedule for activities will be provided Monday, April 6.

The dates will provide for a May 1 return to school.

Iowa Forward Pemsl to Enter Transfer Portal:

Iowa men’s basketball player Cordell Pemsl has entered the transfer portal per the university.

Pemsl, who will be a senior next year, is set to graduate with one year eligibility.

Pemsl played in 96 games during his stint with the Hawkeyes, averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game — but played only sparingly for Fran McCaffery’s squad this year.

Pemsl’s transfer plans were not announced Friday night.

Kobe Bryant Headlines NBA’s 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame per several news outlets, Friday evening.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP.

He tragically passed away earlier this year in a helicopter accident outside his suburban Los Angeles home, along with daughter Gigi and several others.

Meanwhile, Duncan won three Finals MVPs and five championships and was an All-NBA team member 15 times.

Garnett, was a 15-time All-Star, a one-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year winner and a one-time NBA champion.

Former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich is also in the class, according to several sports and news outlets.