Sports, Saturday, April 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Spring Sports Cancelled Indefinitely:

Following Friday’s recommendations to keep Iowa schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), all spring activities of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association are canceled.

The cancellation of all four boys’ and girls’ sports – golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field – was made by the IGHSAU and IHSAA in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and state officials. The decision was also approved by the IGHSAU and IHSAA boards.

Guidance from Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education, and the Iowa Department of Public Health had previously suspended spring activities through April 12, then through April 30.

Governor Reynolds announced the extended closure of in-person schooling and school activities with Department of Education executive director Dr. Ann Lebo at a news conference Friday.

This cancellation is effective for all spring practices, competitions, and postseason events.

Summer sports — baseball and softball — are suspended pending an assessment made in collaboration with state officials before June. Practice, competition, and postseason dates will be announced when they become available.

Both organizations will continue to follow guidelines from health and government officials in determining when it is safe to resume school activities and mass gatherings.

NCAA Grants Academic Waivers:

The NCAA Eligibility Center is waiving the standardized test score requirement for incoming freshman student-athletes in both Division I and Division II for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the governing body announced Friday.

High School student-athletes will be eligible if they meet ten core-course prerequisite classes with a 2.3 GPA in Division I institutions and 2.2 GPA in Division II programs.

The NCAA said the requirements will be automatic waivers for both Divisions I and II, meaning those students meeting these criteria will be academically eligible to receive an athletic scholarship — as well as practice and compete — in their first year at member schools.

Iowa’s Till Finds New Home:

Former Dubuque Wahlert standout and ex-Hawkeye Riley Till has found his next home.

Till, who announced his departure from the program earlier this spring, will play his final season at Cal Poly in San Luis, California.

The Mustangs finished this season 7-23 overall competing in the Big West.

The 6-foot-7 Till played sparingly for the Hawkeyes this season, appearing in just 18 games.

As a graduate transfer, Till will be immediately eligible for the upcoming season.