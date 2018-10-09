Sports October 9th, 2018

The Mount Pleasant JV Football team took on the Solon Spartans Monday night at Mapleleaf. Neither team seemed to get a foothold in the game early in the first quarter as soggy conditions hampered both offenses. The Panthers finally got on the board late in the second quarter when Orin Cantu broke through on a 44 yard touchdown run, making it 6-0 at the halftime break. In the third quarter Mount Pleasant struck again; Brody Bender connected with Khang Truong on 74 yard touchdown pass. The Panthers sealed the game off with one last score when Orin Cantu broke out on a 90 yard rushing touchdown; bringing the final to 18-0 in favor of the Panthers. On offense Mt Pleasant had 196 yds rushing yards, 159 yds passing yards which equals out to 355 yds total offense.Orin Cantu had 17 rushes for 161 yds and 2 TDs, Brody Bender went 10/17 passing for 159 yds and 1 TD, and Khang Truong had 3 receptions for 84 yds and 1 TD. On defense Mitchell Trexel and Hoang Mai each had 5 tackles, Jack Johnson made 4 tackles plus 2 INTs, Brennan Bender made 3.5 tackles, 2 for loss, and 1 sack. Brevin Wilson recorded 1 INT. The MP JV Football team is now 6-2 on the year.

The freshman football team had their rematch with Solon since their Friday night matchup was cancelled. The Panthers lost by the score 38-0.

Mt Pleasant freshman volleyball played at Fairfield yesterday in a quad. They beat Davis County in 3 sets, and then won in 2 sets over Ottumwa. They lost to Mediapolis in 3 sets but rebounded with a 3 set win over Fairfield. Hjerleid

Mt Pleasant 8th grade volleyball played at Ottumwa yesterday. In the “A” match Mt Pleasant won both sets, top server was Tristian Shull who was 12-12 for 10 points. In the “B” match Mt Pleasant again won both sets, Meena Sylavong was the top server going 17-18 for 16 points. In the “C” match Mt Pleasant won in 3 sets, Meela Sylavong went 8-8 for 8 points. In the “D” match Mt Pleasant won both sets, Erin Gavin was 21-21 for 21 points.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade volleyball hosted Ottumwa for their Pink Out Game yesterday. The “A” team lost in two games, top server was Emma Starr. The “B” team lost in 2 games, top servers were Megan Borders and Elaina Holtkamp. The “C” team lost in 3 games. The players and coaches would like to thank all that came and supported their Pink Out Night. With your help $220 will be donated to Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 8th grade football vs Ottumwa, 7th grade football at Ottumwa 4:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity volleyball at Keokuk 5:45/7:30pm

Thursday: MS/JV/Varsity cross country running the conference meet at the Elks Fairview Golf Club in Keokuk. Races start with middle school teams at 4:45pm and each race will begin 30 minutes after the last

Football team meal is being provided by Lomont Molding. They are serving Butch’s tenderloins with French fries and a dessert.

Friday: Varsity football at Fort Madison 7:15pm start since it’s Senior Night, no freshman game.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced a career stat milestone for Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball player Emily Box. She recorded her 1,500th career kill. She is one of the key players for the #3 Crusaders who enter the regional tournaments as one of the top seeds in Southeast Iowa. They get a first round bye and will play the winner of Waco/Notre Dame on October 22nd.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball is in action today, they host the University of Dubuque in Olan G Ruble Arena at 7pm. The Tigers are looking to improve on their 6-15 season record.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer was scheduled to play Westminster College down in Fulton but that has been rescheduled to Thursday. Now the men’s and women’s teams will be traveling down to play a conference double header with the Blue Jays.