SPORTS OCTOBER 9, 2017

Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team hosted a tournament on Saturday. #7 ranked Class 1A Holy Trinity Catholic won the team title going undefeated, Central Lee finished 2nd. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers won one match on the day:

MP went 1-3

Winning against Peking in 3 sets

21-25

25-20

15-8

Losing in 2 against Holy Trinity

14-25

6-25

Losing in 2 against central Lee

21-25

14-25

Losing in 3 against Notre Dame

11-25

25-22

7-15

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls cross country team finished 8th out of 19 teams at the North Linn meet Saturday they got 8th out of 19 teams. Abby Ryon was 4th and Taylor Murray 17th.

Mt. Pleasant Panther boys cross country team finished 5th at North Linn Invitational. Cody Mertens was 2nd, Kyle Vanderham finished 6th.

In college football action, Iowa Wesleyan was on the road at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota Saturday. The Tigers fell 38-28 to the Saints.

DeMarcus Collins threw for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. The leading rusher for the Tigers was Jacquez Hall. Hall finished the game with twelve carries and 97 yards. Christian Henriksen led the Tiger defense with eleven tackles, including two for a loss of three yards.

Iowa Wesleyan will return be back in Minnesota this weekend when they take on the University of Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 12 pm in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Iowa Wesleyan hosted a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic volleyball quad Saturday in Ruble Arena. Spalding University, Fontbonne University, and Blackburn College all participated in matches today. The Tigers took on Spalding and Fontbonne. IW was unable to come away with a win in either match, dropping both by scores of 3-1.

Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer vs. Fontbonne, Wesleyan fell 9-1.

Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Soccer vs. Fontbonne,Tigers fell 3-1

With a focus on increasing brand awareness and communication, the Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department is excited to announce the launch of the Tiger Nation App. The app, which is available for Android and IOS devices, will give fans the opportunity to access news, scores, and much more right from their fingertips.

To download the app, visit the IOS app store or find it on Google Play and search for Tiger Nation. You can also visit the following link http://www.iwtigers.com/SIDHelp/mobileApp.php to find the app.

The Solon Spartans won 33-0 over the Mt. Pleasant Panthers Friday night on Evans Field and showed why they are undefeated and atop the state rankings for Class 3A football teams. They were able to persevere through a one hour lightning delay early in the game, recovered from several fumbles they dropped, a pass interception, 3 missed PAT’s, and had two long punt returns for scores called back. Some of those problems could be attributed to the weather, but the biggest pain in their side was the Mt. Pleasant Panther defense that spent the majority of the game on the field as the Panther offense had 9 possessions that were four and out. Sophomore Brody Bender started at quarterback for M.P. as regular starter Zach Beason sat out with a high ankle sprain suffered last week. Bender’s performance was about what you’d expect for a sophomore making his 1st start against a defense that has allowed just two touchdowns this season. The Panthers are now out of the playoff picture with a 4-3 overall record and 2-3 district record. They are now focusing on getting some of the starters healed up and make a run at finishing the season 6-3, which would be their best record in a long time. Coming up this week is a trip to Fairfield to play the Trojans who beat Ft. Madison 33-6 Friday night.

In the freshman game Mt. Pleasant won 26-14, Brennan Bender scored 2 touchdowns, Jack Johnson and Chase Williamson each had 1. The Mt, Pleasant JV football team will play at Solon Monday night.