SPORTS OCTOBER 8, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls cross country team finished 8th out of 19 teams at the North Linn meet they got 8th out of 19 teams. Abby Ryon was 4th and Taylor Murray 17th.

Mt. Pleasant Panther boys cross country team finished 5th at North Linn Invitational. Cody Mertens was 2nd, Kyle Vanderham finished 6th.

St. Scholastica defeated Iowa Wesleyan 38-28 in college football Saturday, Tigers record is now 1-5

Iowa State playing without their starting quarterback, went to 3rd ranked Oklahoma and won 38-31.

Iowa won their homecoming game against Illinois 45-16.