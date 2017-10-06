SPORTS OCTOBER 6, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s soccer team took on Spalding University in women collegiate soccer and fell 8-0. Iowa Wesleyan’s next game will be this Saturday, October 7th. They will take on Fontbonne University at 3 pm.

The Tiger men’s soccer team hosted Spalding University at East Lake Park. The Tigers were able to get the winning goal in the second overtime for the 2-1 win over Spalding. They are now 5-4-2 on the season, and will return to action at East Lake tomorrow when they host Fontbonne University at 1 pm.

Southeast Iowa Super Conference had their conference cross country meet Thursday on the Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield, Pekin won both the girl’s and boy’s titles. Pekin had a 49 score in the girls race ahead of 2nd place Danville-New London who scored 64. Remi Duwa of Pekin was the individual champ winning in a time of 19:30, Lexi Brown of Danville-NL was 2nd in 19:44. In the boy’s race Pekin scored 63, Wapello was 2nd with an 81 score. Colten Glosser of Pekin finished 1st in 16:52, Brody Barton of WMU was 2nd in 17:01.

AREA VOLLEYBALL SCORES FROM LAST NIGHT: #7 ranked Holy Trinity Catholic knocked of 5th ranked New London on the Tiger’s home court 28-26, 18-25, 27-25, 25-14. Emily Box 34 kills for HTC and Breanna Metler had 22 kills for the Tigers. Notre Dame swept Danville, Wapello over Columbus Community in 3 games, Van Buren over Central Lee 3-1, Mediapolis swept IMS.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade volleyball played at Washington yesterday. In the “A” match MPMS won 2-1, Jersey Beachy 7 ace serves, Tristan Shull and Jordon Crooks 5 ace serves. In the “B” match MPMS won 2-1, Mackenzie Musselman and Summer Carver led the offense. The “C” team won also, Kylee Coleman and Abby Stocker both had 10 ace serves. The “D” team split with the Demons, Carey Pham and Serenity Hutson led the serving.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade volleyball team hosted Washington yesterday.

“A” match: Washington 12 4

Mt Pleasant won 21 21 (record 6-2)

MP serving stats: Sami Wibben 23-23 (21 points)

Savana Walls 9-9 (7)

“B” match: WA 12 5

MP won 21 21 (3-2-3)

MP SV stats: Jenna Smith 11-13 (10)

Thanh Phung 11-12 (9)

Kenna Lamm 6-8 (6)

Gisele Fajardo Pena 6-6 (5)

“C” match: WA 17 22

MP split 21 20 (3-3-2)

MP SV stats: Jaden Brumbaugh 10-11 (9)

Kristine Smith 7-8 (6)

Malena Yocum 5-5 (3)

The #1 ranked and undefeated 6-0 (4-0) Solon Spartans come to Evans Field tonight to play the 4-2 (2-2) Mt. Pleasant Panthers. Solon features excellent balance led by a defense that has given up just 14 points this season led by Iowa Hawkeye recruit Tyler Linderbaum, all 6’3” and 255 pounds of him. The offense is led by coach Kevin Millers son Cam who has thrown for 14 touchdowns and has 1 interception. Mt. Pleasant is the walking wounded this week more than ever. After losing Brody McGhGhy and Caleb Potts earlier this season, last week against West Burlington in the Panther 14-3 win quarterback Zach Beason and tight end Kieran Kohorst suffered injuries that will keep them out of tonight’s game. Sophomore Brody Bender will handle the QB chores in Beason’s absence. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 10/6/17

District 4

Lone Tree at Easton Valley

WACO, Wayland at Baxter ( (ND))

Class “A” District 6

#3 Lynnville-Sully at New London

North Mahaska at Montezuma

Pekin at Winfield-Mt. Union

Class 1A District 4

Highland at Columbus Community

Sigourney-Keota at Louisa-Muscatine

Van Buren Community at Regina, Iowa City

Wilton at Wapello

Class 2A District 5

Mediapolis at Mount Vernon

Class 2A District 6

Central Lee at Clarke, Osceola

Class 3A District 5

Fairfield at Fort Madison

Keokuk at Oskaloosa

Washington at West Burlington

Class 4A District 8

Burlington at Ottumwa