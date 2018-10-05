Sports October 5th, 2018

Due to some expected weather tonight the Mt Pleasant football game at Solon has been moved up to 5:30pm, which means our pregame coverage will begin at 4:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com. The freshman game will be moved to Monday at 5pm and will be played before the JV game.

New London’s high ranked matchup at Iowa Valley is now starting at 6pm and in Henry County the rivalry game between Waco and Winfield-Mt Union is also starting at 6pm.

Other area Week 7 games of interest:

Mediapolis vs Wilton

Fairfield vs Keokuk

Washington vs Fort Madison

Ottumwa vs Waukee

Pella at Oskaloosa

Central Lee at Williamsburg

West Burlington vs Tipton

Danville-New London cross country ran at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet yesterday. In the girls race the team accomplished a feat that hasn’t been done in 11 years, they knocked off Pekin as the conference champ. Lexi Brown and Addy Parrott finished in 1st and 2nd with teammate Alyssa Pfadenhauer coming in 6th place to give the Bears 45 points and put them in first in the team standings. Carissa Mackey and Lia Reighard helped push the team over the top, Mackey finished in 13th and Reighard in 18th. Mediapolis runner Allison Renfro finished in 5th place. In the boys race the Danville-New London team was close but they came in 2nd place behind Pekin. Ty Carr was the top finisher for the team in 5th place, followed up by teammate Julian Alexander in 6th, Gabriel Gourley ended in 14th place. They finished with 59 team points and Pekin ended with the 1st place finish with 45 points.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade volleyball hosted Washington last night. In the “A” match Mt Pleasant won 2 sets 21-15/21-15, top server was Tristian Shull who was 11-11 for 9 points. In the “B” match Washington took the first set 21-15 and Mt Pleasant won the second set 21-15, top server was Jersey Beachey who was 6-6 for 3 points. In the “C” match it was another split with Mt Pleasant winning the first 21-15 and Washington taking the second 21-13, top server was Jayden Housh who was 10-12 for 9 points. In the “D” match Washington won both sets 21-16/21-12, top server was Grayce Engle who was 6-8 for 6 points.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade volleyball traveled to Washington yesterday. The A team lost in 2 sets 21-19/21-9, top servers were Teyanna Lanne, Emma Starr, and Addison McGehearty had a kill. The B team lost in 2 sets 21-19/21-15 and the C team played 1 set and lost 21-18. Their last game of the season is on Monday and its Pink Out Night, they ask for everyone who attends to wear pink. They will have baked goods and raffles to raise funds for the Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: JV/varsity cross country running at North Linn Invitational 9am

Varsity volleyball hosting a tournament starting at 9am

College Football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan has their homecoming game with Martin Luther College coming to town, game time is 1pm at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

-Iowa returns from their bye week and hit the road to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage is 12:30pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com

-Iowa State will be looking to turn their 1-3 record around in Stillwater against #25 Oklahoma State, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage starts at 12:30pm on 1130am and KILJ.com