SPORTS OCTOBER 5, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s golf team hosted the IW Fall Invite at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course today. The Tigers were one of thirteen teams competing in the event, and they ended the day tied for first with Blackburn College. Three members finished in the top ten individually for Iowa Wesleyan. As a team, IW turned in a final score of 301 through eighteen holes. Kiley Miller continued his strong play this fall, leading the way for Iowa Wesleyan with a score of 71, tying for medalist honors in the event. Blake Forsythe had a score of 74 for the Tigers. He tied for fourth place individually. Brock Butler was the next best finisher for Iowa Wesleyan. His final score of 75 earned him a tie for ninth place.Iowa Wesleyan will have one more tournament before the fall season ends. They will participate in the Blackburn Fall Invite at Timber Lakes Golf Course on October 14, 2017.

The women’s golf team was also in action yesterday at the IW Fall Invite. The Tigers were one of four women’s teams that participated in the tournament at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course. Iowa Wesleyan turned in a final score of 414 as a team. Three members placed in the top ten in the individual scoring. Hannah Lien led the Tigers with a score of 94 through eighteen holes. She placed fifth in the event. Madelyn Calease finished close behind with a final score of 96, placing sixth individually. Darby Massner was the final Tiger to finish in the top ten.. She recorded a final score of 109 to place tenth in the individual scoring. Hunter Clark ended the day just outside the top ten. Clark finished eleventh after shooting a 112 on the day. The Tigers will take on Eureka College in a two day dual this weekend. This is their final event before the conference tournament on October 23rd and 24th.

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team hosted Eureka College in a SLIAC matchup. After dropping two quick sets to the Red Devils, the Tigers bounced back to take the next two sets. The final set was all Eureka, and IW dropped the match 3-2. Lida Landre recorded a team high nine kills, while Sydney Ellsworth was close behind with seven kills on the night. Jordan Miller and Taylor Payne each added six kills for the Tigers. Ariel Smale recorded twenty-six assists and fifteen digs in the loss. Jenna Murphy led the team with eighteen digs against the Eureka attack. Iowa Wesleyan will be at home this weekend. Spalding University, Fontbonne University, and Blackburn College will visit Ruble Arena as the Tigers host a SLIAC quad. Iowa Wesleyan will take on Spalding at 11 am and Fontbonne at 1 pm.

Sam Loyd an outstanding wrestler at New London High School has announced he will wrestle for Grand View University after he finishes his senior year at New London. Grand View has won 6 straight NAIA national championships. Loyd two years ago finished 2nd at the Iowa State Tournament at 106 lbs. Last year he lost in a very tough district at 113 lbs. His overall record is 132 wins and 18 losses.

This week the Thursday Mt. Pleasant High School football pregame meal is sponsored by Arbor Court, Safeguard and HyVee, the players, cheerleaders and coaches thank the community for the great support.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 10/6/17

District 4

Lone Tree at Easton Valley

WACO, Wayland at Baxter ( (ND))

Class “A” District 6

Lynnville-Sully at New London

North Mahaska at Montezuma

Pekin at Winfield-Mt. Union

Class 1A District 4

Highland at Columbus Community

Sigourney-Keota at Louisa-Muscatine

Van Buren Community at Regina, Iowa City

Wilton at Wapello

Class 2A District 5

Mediapolis at Mount Vernon

Class 2A District 6

Central Lee at Clarke, Osceola

Class 3A District 5

Fairfield at Fort Madison

Keokuk at Oskaloosa

Washington at West Burlington

Class 4A District 8

Burlington at Ottumwa