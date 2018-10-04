Sports October 4th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan soccer was in East Lake Park yesterday for a conference double header with the Eureka Red Devils. In the women’s game the Tigers picked up their first conference win of the season 7-1. Grace Alongi had a career game scoring 5 goals for Iowa Wesleyan, she was joined by Jaiden Rogers and Alex Eyman who also scored in the game. The Tigers had 36 shots, 27 on goal, while only allowing Eureka 4 shots and 3 on goal. The team is now 3-5 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, they will be back at home this Saturday for another conference double header with MacMurray College game time is 1pm at East Lake Park.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s team also picked up a big conference win yesterday beating the Red Devils 5-0. That win is big for the team as it snapped an 8 game losing streak. In the first half the Tigers scored a pair of goals first from Carlos Mateo and then by Cristian Garcia. In the 2nd half Fabian Arvizu struck first and was followed up by Sebastian Sosa and Jake O’Farrell closed the game out. Tigers had 27 shots, 10 on goal, while only allowing 1 shot from the Red Devils. They improve to 3-9-1 on the season and will play again on Saturday in East Lake Park against MacMurray College at 3pm.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball played at Greenville yesterday for a conference matchup. The Panthers were the winners after 4 sets (25-14/25-17/25-22), the Tigers won the 3rd set 25-19. Lida Landre was the team leader in kills with 14, Paige Kammerer had 19 assists, and Sydney Ellsworth ended with 19 digs. The Tigers are now 4-15 overall and 2-7 in conference play, coming up tomorrow they will play a pair of matches at Eureka College first against the Red Devils and then against the Westminster College Blue Jays.

Tournament volleyball pairings have been released, opening round games will be on October 16th and then the next round will play on October 22nd. In Class 1A in the Region 7 bracket Winfield-Mt Union will play Sigourney in the opening round at home and the winner will have to play the winner of Iowa Mennonite and Tri-County, the winner of those four teams will play at New London on the 25th. New London will play their first round game on the 22nd hosting Keota. In Region 8 Waco will be hosting Burlington Notre Dame and the winner will have to face Holy Trinity in the next round. In Class 2A in the Region 8 bracket Mediapolis will host Danville and the winner will play Van Buren in the next round. In Class 4A Region 8 Mt Pleasant will open up at Fairfield with the winner playing at Fort Madison, and on the other side of the bracket Washington will host Keokuk with the winner playing at Xavier in Cedar Rapids.

In the latest rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches a pair of local teams are the top rankings. The Mt Pleasant girls cross country team is ranked #15 in Class 3A and the Danville-New London girls team is #11 in 2A.

In the latest RPI rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association Mt Pleasant has jumped up the ranks to #20. Their only losses this season are to Clear Creek-Amana who is now #2 and Pella at #9. This week they travel to play Solon who is now ranked #5.

The New London Tigers are now the top ranked team in the Associated Press Iowa football rankings and #2 in the RPI rankings. The Tigers have their toughest test of the season this week on the road at Iowa Valley who is ranked #6 in the AP Poll and #5 in the RPI.

New London volleyball coach Maureen Heath reached a career milestone, on Saturday she achieved her 900th career win. She joins Holy Trinity coach Melissa Freesmeier who also hit the same milestone last week, they are 2 of only 3 coaches in the state of Iowa to have 900 wins.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball at Washington, 7th grade hosting Washington 4:30pm

Football meal is provided by Hearth and Home Technologies, they will be serving Breadeaux pizza

Friday: Freshman/Varsity football at Solon 5/7:30pm

Saturday: JV/varsity cross country running at North Linn Invitational 9am

Varsity volleyball hosting a tournament starting at 9am

Former Holy Trinity volleyball standout and current Nebraska Cornhusker outside hitter Mikaela Foecke has been selected as a candidate for the 2018 Senior Class Award. To be eligible for the award a student-athlete must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. She has been named the NCAA Championship most outstanding player twice, only 3 other volleyball players have accomplished that. Foecke is also a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and has been awarded Nebraska’s high honors academic medallion twice. She currently holds a 3.6 GPA and is majoring in animal science.

College Football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan has their homecoming game with Martin Luther College coming to town, game time is 1pm at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

-Iowa returns from their bye week and hit the road to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage is 12:30pm on 105.5fm and KILJ.com

-Iowa State will be looking to turn their 1-3 record around in Stillwater against #25 Oklahoma State, game time is 2:30pm and pregame coverage starts at 12:30pm on 1130am and KILJ.com