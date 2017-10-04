SPORTS OCTOBER 4, 2017

Mt. Pleasant volleyball team will host their 1st round Regional Tournament match on October 18th at 7 pm against Washington, the winner of that match will then advance on to the Regional semi-final at #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 24th. In the bottom half of the bracket, #15 Fairfield hosts Keokuk on 10/18, the winner goes to 14th ranked Ft. Madison in the semis on 10/24.

Mt. Pleasant went to Washington last night to play a Southeast Conference match and won in a sweep 25-18, 25-15, 25-13. This stopped an 8 match Panther losing streak.

The MPHS JV volleyball team won in 3 games over Washington.

Washington won the freshman match 25-15, 25-12.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade football team defeated Burlington 30-0 last night. A full team effort defensively helped the Panthers earn the shut out. The defense leaders in tackles were Aiden Ashton (9 tackles), Koen Dorthy (8 tackles), and Reean Seberg (7 tackles).

Issac Jerrel had fumble recovery and also tipped a pass that was then picked off by Bryce Wilson.

Will Robertson had an interception.

Aiden Ashton quarterbacked the offense, he ran for 1 TD, and threw 2 point conversations to both Carter Amos and Chris Ewoldt.

Reean Seberg ran for 145 yards, 3 TDs, and one 2 point conversation.

Will Davidson and Sawyer Mast contributed on both sides of the ball with nice line play offensively & each being in on multiple tackles.

Panthers are 4-1.

Burlington defeated the Mt. Pleasant 8th grade football team 31-8. Dylan Hagans scored the touchdown for MPMS. Levi grabber and DeQuan Trent led the defense.

The latest rankings of cross country runners has been released for this week. Abby Ryon of the Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s cross country team is ranked 18th in Class 3A. For the Panther boys Cody Mertens is ranked 4th in the Class 3A boys. In the team rankings Mt. Pleasant is not in the top 15, but both the girls and boys teams are noted as teams to watch.

This week the Thursday Mt. Pleasant High School football pregame meal is sponsored by Arbor Court, Safeguard and HyVee, the players, cheerleaders and coaches thank the community for the great support.

Grace Alongi has been selected as the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department Student-Athlete of the Month for September. Alongi is a member of the women’s soccer team, and is a Rock Island, Illinois native. She recorded seven goals in the month of September, scoring three against Mount Mary, two against Faith Baptist, and two against Nebraska Christian. Alongi was tied for for first for goals scored in the SLIAC on September 22nd, and is currently tied for third. She was a major key to the Tigers two wins in September.

The Iowa Wesleyan Athletic department has created the Student-Athlete of the Month Award to highlight an individual who has excelled on the field and in the classroom. Nominations are submitted by members of the coaching staff, and the Athletic Department Administration team votes on the winner.

The National League Wild Card game is tonight at 7 pm, Colorado plays at Arizona. In the American League Wild Card game last night, the Yankees beat the Twins 8-4. Yankees open up the divisional championship tomorrow at Cleveland.