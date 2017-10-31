SPORTS OCTOBER 31, 2017

The 5th ranked 36-5 Holy Trinity Catholic Crusader volleyball team is one win away from qualifying for the 2017 State Volleyball Championships in Cedar Rapids next week. They will battle unranked 25-7 Southeast Warren Liberty Center in the Regional Championship match at Ottumwa Evans Jr. High Gymnasium at 7 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the match live beginning at 7 pm.

Last night in a Class 4A Regional Championship volleyball match, #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier rolled over unranked Ft. Madison 25-18, 25-18, 25-16. The Saints advance to the State Tournament with a 31-9 record. Ft. Madison ends the year 25-8, it’s the 2nd year in a row they have had their tournament run by Xavier on the Saints home court.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced their player of the week award winners. Maxwell Trautmann was named SLIAC Men’s Soccer Player of the week in the final player of the week awards for the fall season.

Trautmann earned the honors for his play last week for the Tiger soccer team. He scored two goals in Iowa Wesleyan’s 4-2 win over Eureka College, and he had the assist on the Tigers lone goal in the 1-0 win over MacMurray College.

The two wins brought the team’s record to 10-7-2 overall and 6-2-1 in conference play. The ten wins on the season were the most wins the program has had since 2006, when IW went 15-6 and 6-1 in conference play. Trautmann played in twelve matches, starting in five, after missing some time due to injury. He had one game winning goal on the season.

Game six of the 2017 World Series will be played tonight in L.A. Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will battle beginning just after 7 pm. Houston has a 3-2 lead in the series as it goes to the West coast.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 29-19 last night in the Monday Night Football game played in Kansas City.