Sports October 30th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan soccer hosted a conference double header yesterday with MacMurray College in East Lake Park. In the women’s game the Tigers fell to the Highlanders 3-0. MacMurray scored twice in the 1st half and once in the 2nd. Tigers had only 7 shots, 4 on goal, while the Highlanders had 36 shots and 16 on goal. Grace Alongi finishes the season with a league high 94 shots and Destiny Colon was 2nd in the conference with 153 saves. Iowa Wesleyan ends their season 3-12 overall and 1-8 in conference games.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer went into the game needing a win to make the conference tournament. Tigers shutout the Highlanders in a 4-0 win. In the first half Mariano Mateo and Hugo Bonilla scored goals. In the 2nd half it was Francisco Saldana and Favio Govea scoring a pair of goals. Tigers had 17 shots, 10 on goal, while the Highlanders had 9 shots and 5 on goal. Men’s soccer becomes the first Iowa Wesleyan athletic program to become eligible for the post season after the transition to become an NCAA program. In the opening round of the SLIAC tournament they will face Spalding University, a team the Tigers defeated this past Saturday 5-1. Iowa Wesleyan will travel back to Louisville Kentucky this Saturday for a 6pm start.

Regional Volleyball:

-#3 Holy Trinity Catholic (34-3) will playing East Union (22-14) at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa at 6pm. These two have never played each other and both are carrying 5 game winning streaks into this match.

-#10 New London (28-9) will play #7 Montezuma (29-6) also at Evans Middle School at 7:30pm. These two teams have never played each other before. New London has won 4 straight and Montezuma is on an 18 game winning streak.

Both games will be on 105.5fm and KILJ.com

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 8th grade girls basketball at Washington Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball vs Washington at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

Friday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Ottumwa at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Ottumwa 4:30pm