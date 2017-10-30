SPORTS OCTOBER 30, 2017

MP sophomore Abby Ryon finished 18th at Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet, she ran 18:28. Dubuque Wahlert won team race with 72 score.

Mt. Pleasant Junior Cody Mertens finished 8th at State Cross Country Meet, ran 16:26…Gilbert won the team title with a 75 score.

Pearle Krieger-Coble finished 30th in Class 1A State Cross Country Meet.

Danville/New London girls finished 12th in Class 2A State Cross Country Meet, Mid Prairie won with a 62 score

The Mt. Pleasant Competition Cheer Squad placed 1st at Sunday’s Triton Challenge in Ft. Dodge

Iowa Wesleyan hosted Greenville College in their final home football game of the season. IW had the lead in the first quarter, but were unable to keep it throughout the game and fell 48-41 to the Panthers. DeMarcus Collins led the Tiger offense with 90 yards rushing and was 11-31 on passing attempts for 189 yards. He had two passing touchdowns in the game for IW. Akenyon Bagley had two rushing touchdowns on seven carries for the Tigers. The defense was led by Terry Alterma. He finished with twelve tackles, four solo and eight assisted, while also forcing a fumble. Joseph Mosley and Julian Carabajal each had eleven tackles for the Tigers. In the game, Iowa Wesleyan forced four fumbles and recovered seven fumbles by the Panthers. Iowa Wesleyan will finish their season next week on the road. They will take on Westminster College at 1 pm in Fulton, Missouri.

The Iowa Wesleyan University women’s soccer team wrapped up the 2017 season against MacMurray College. Iowa Wesleyan suffered a 5-0 loss to the Highlanders in their final game of the season. Iowa Wesleyan finished the season with an overall record of 3-13 and a conference record of 1-8.

The Wesleyan men won 1-0 over MacMurray.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball was in action Friday evening, taking on Loras College in their final non-conference match of the season. IW fell in three straight sets by scores of 7-25, 16-25, and 21-25. Sydney Ellsworth ended the night with four kills to lead the Tigers. Jordan Miller was right behind, finishing with three kills for IW. Jenna Murphy had a team high fourteen digs in the loss. The Tigers will wrap up the season on November 1st. They will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to take on Fontbonne University. It will be their final game of SLIAC play, as well as their final game of the 2017 season. The game is set to start at 7 pm.

Winfield Mt. Union is going to hold a meeting to discuss the possibility of playing 8 man football. The meeting is Monday October 30th at 6:30 pm in the cafeteria area. The Wolves are coming off a season where they did not win a game and struggled with having adequate numbers to field an 11 man team.

It was a wild game 5 of the 2017 World Series in Houston Sunday night. The Astros came from behind to win over the Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings in a game that lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes. Game six will be played tomorrow night as the Series moves back to L.A. for the final two games.