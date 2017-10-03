SPORTS OCTOBER 3, 2017

#5 New London and #7 Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball teams are headed to the same Regional, they will play in Region #8 with 1st round action October 17th. New London has a bye and will host October 23rd the winner of the Moravia vs Moulton Udell match from the 17th.

Holy Trinity Catholic will host Notre Dame on the 17th, the winner plays the winner of the Seymour vs Twin Cedars match from the 17th. The possible matchup between New London and Holy Trinity would be October 16th at 7 pm. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home on the 17th against Keota, Waco travels to Iowa Mennonite in the 1st round, the winner plays at WMU in round two on October 23rd.