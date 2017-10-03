SPORTS OCTOBER 3, 2017

#5 New London and #7 Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball teams are headed to the same Regional, they will play in Region #8 with 1st round action October 17th. New London has a bye and will host October 23rd the winner of the Moravia vs Moulton Udell match from the 17th.

Holy Trinity Catholic will host Notre Dame on the 17th, the winner plays the winner of the Seymour vs Twin Cedars match from the 17th. The possible matchup between New London and Holy Trinity would be October 26th at 7 pm. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home on the 17th against Keota, Waco travels to Iowa Mennonite in the 1st round, the winner plays at WMU in round two on October 23rd.

Area Class 2A Regional volleyball pairings. Tuesday October 17th, L&M at Mediapolis 7 pm, Columbus Community at Danville, Durant at Wapello. October 23rd at 7 pm, Mediapolis vs L&M winner plays at West Burlington, at Keosaqua Danville vs Columbus winner plays Van Buren. Semi finals on 10/26 and finals on October 31st.

Mt. Pleasant finished 3rd in the Iowa Mennonite Cross Country Invitational Monday with a 97 score, Mid Prairie won with 31 points and Solon was 2nd with 75 points. Abby Ryon finished 4th individually running 20:29, other Panther runners: Taylor Murray 11th, Kendall Dascher 27th, Claire Holtkamp 29th, Delaney McDowell 30th and Cristina Carthey was 35th.

Panther boy’s team finished 4th with 96 points, Mid Prairie won with 45 points, Clear Creek-Amana scored 49 for 2nd. Cody Mertens won the boy’s title running 16:49, other Panther runners: Kyle Vanderham 5th, Dalton Moyle 19th, Drake Snavely 36th, Cade Warner 37th, Dakota Triska 40th and Joey Holtkamp 54th.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle school cross country teams ran at Wellman Golf Course against very competitive teams. The girls were 7th place as a team and led by Monroe Swain’s 19th place finish. The scoring was rounded out by Audrey Lord(21st), Jenna Gilmore(33rd), Abby Blint(51st), and Kali Barnett(86th). The boys were 8th led by Roman Lopreato’s 24th place finish. The other top finishers were Jacob Erwin(34th), Owen Vansickel(54th), Nathan McWilliams(67th), and Garett Gray(76th). The MP runners finish their season next week on October 12th at Fort Madison.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th Grade Volleyball team played at Edward Stone in Burlington yesterday.

A team won in 3 games.

Winning game 1 22-20, Losing game 2 21-17, winning tiebreaker 15-6

Leading servers Leah Allen with 4 aces, and Chloe Bolin with 3 aces. Tristian Shull had 2 kills, Jemma Settles had 2 kills, and Lean Allen with 1 kill.

B team split

Losing game 1 21-16 and winning game 2 21-18

Leading servers were Jalyn Gerleman and Ellen Lien and Mackenzie Musselman with 1 kill.

C team split

Winning game 1 21-11 and losing game 2 22-20 Leading servers were Kylee Coleman with 8 aces and Carey Pham.

Next game for the 7th grade will be at Washington on Thursday.

Mt. Pleasant 8th grade Middle School hosted Edward Stone in Mt Pleasant

“A” match: Edward Stone 13 9

Mt Pleasant won 21 21 (record 5-2)

MP serving stats: Sami Wibben 12-12 (10 points)

Savana Walls 8-8 (6)

Regan Seberg 7-8 (6)

Ralyn Seberg 7-7 (5)

Ava Lowery 5-6 (4)

“B” match: ES 17 8

MP WON 21 21 ((2-2-3)

MP SV stats: Thanh Phung 18-18 (15)

Tralyn Kratofil 6-8 (5)

“C” match: ES 14 8

MP WON 21 21 ((3-3-1)

MP SV stats: Malena Yocum 8-10 (7)

Erica Dempsey 5-5 (4)

Jaden Brumbaugh 5-7 (4)

The Panther JV Football team improved to 4-2 on the year following their 36-9 victory over West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville. The Mount Pleasant passing game was on display amassing 243 yds on 8 receptions and 3 TDs. The Panther rushing attack was held to only 69 yards on the night, but did account for the remaining two scores. The Falcons were able to convert on two MP mistakes, a fumble returned and a safety respectively.

Team Stats

312 total offense

Individual leaders

-Bryce Anderson, 8/15 passing for 243 and 3 TDs, 11 rushes for 5 yds and 1 TD on ground

-Rylan Seberg, 2 catches for 114 yds and 2 TDs

-Jacob Stukerjurgen, 3 catches for 75 yds and a TD

-Jack Johnson, 2 carries for 1 yd rushing and TD on the ground

Defense

Jayden Davis, 6.5 tackles

Brennen Bender, 6.5 tackles

Jack Johnson, 4 tackles and 1 fumble forced, and recovered

Jadyn Vongsavath, 3.5 tackles and a fumble recovery

Quinton Sims, 1.5 tackles and 1 INT

Jacob Simmons, .5 tackles and 1 fumble forced.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team hosted Simpson College Monday afternoon. It was a makeup contest that was originally scheduled for September 18th. The Tigers were shutout by the Storm, falling 0-8 in the match.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, October 5th. They will host Spalding University for their second SLIAC match of the season. IW is now 2-6 overall this season.