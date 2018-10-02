Sports October 2nd, 2018

Mt Pleasant cross country ran at Iowa Mennonite yesterday. In the boys race Dalton Moyle finished in 4th place with a time of 17:59, Nick McCormick finished with a time of 19:46 and Dakota Triska was right behind him at 19:46. Logan White ran at 19:55, Drake Snavely had a time of 20:11, and Luke Ryon finished at 20:57. Mt Pleasant as a team finished in 8th place with Williamsburg taking the 1st place spot. The Danville-New London team also ran and ended up in 5th place. Julian Alexander finished in 6th place at 18:04, Ty Carr was 14th at 18:38, Gabriel Gourley was at 19:35 with team mates Cody Welch right behind him 19:39 and Seth Bailey at 19:40.

In the girl’s race Abby Ryon finished in 9th place at 20:51, Cristina Carthey finished 16th at 21:35, Maggie Jennings was 24th at 22:01, Kendall Dascher finished at 22:35, and Claire Holtkamp was at 22:40. Mt Pleasant finished in 4th place in the team standings and Danville-New London finished in 5th. For the Danville-New London team they were led by Addy Parrott who finished 3rd overall at 20:24, Alyssa Pfadenhauer was 23rd at 22:00, Carissa Mackey finished at 23:30, Lilly Garnsey at 23:53, Breann Yaley at 23:58, and Lia Reighard at 24:05.

The middle school team alsoo ran at IMS yesterday. The boys were led by Ben Carthey who finished 11th with a time for 13:30, Kyler Stott finished 15th, Owen Vansickel 38th, Tyler Johnson 42nd, and Coleman Mowery 52nd. The boys team finished in 6th place in the team standings. The girls were led by Audrey Lord in 17th place with a time of 15:46, Belle Meador was 18th, Elsie Lange was 25th, Natalie McCormick was 27th, and Josie Gilmore was 47th. The girl’s team finished in 5th place in the team standings.

Mt Pleasant JV football hosted Keokuk last night and followed the example the varsity team set last Friday as they beat the Chiefs 56-0. On offense Orin Cantu had 5 rushes for 115 yards with 2 touchdowns, Brennan Bender had 2 rushes for 12 yards and 2 touchdowns, Isaiah Albright had 12 rushes for 93 yards, and Jack Johnson had 3 rushes for 21 yards with a touchdown. On defense Cantu and Hoang Mai had 2.5 tackles, Chase Williamson had 2.5 tackles with a tackle for loss, Ethan Oilar had 2 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, and Pearson Franklin had 3 interceptions and took one back for a touchdown. The JV team is now 5-2 on the year.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade volleyball hosted Edward Stone yesterday. In the “A” match Mt Pleasant took both sets 21-13/21-19, top server was Jordan Crooks who was 13-13 for 9 points. In the “B” match the teams split with Mt Pleasant winning the first 21-7 and Edward Stone taking the second set 21-11, top server was Chloe Bolin who was 8-8 for 6 points. In the “C” match they split again with Panthers taking the first set 21-18 but dropped the second 22-20, Malenna Sylavong was 11-12 for 10 points.

Mt Pleasant 7th grade volleyball played at Edward Stone yesterday. The A team lost in 3 games winning the first 21-11 then lost 21-14/15-6, top servers were Addison McGehearty, Megan Borders, and Madison Helling had a kill. The B team lost in 2 games 21-14/21-16, top servers were Ashlynn Riley and Kierra Parrish. The C team won in 2 games 21-11/21-16, top servers were Kyra Cooper, Kylie Millard, Silver Callaway, and Zoey Midthun. The team has 2 games left, last home game will be on Monday and it’s the “Pink Out” game for cancer awareness, they ask for everyone attending to wear pink and they will treats and raffles to raise money for the Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 8th grade football at Edward Stone, 7th grade hosting Edward Stone 4:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity volleyball hosting Washington 5:45/7:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball at Washington, 7th grade hosting Washington 4:30pm

Football meal is provided by Hearth and Home Technologies, they will be serving Breadeaux pizza

Friday: Freshman/Varsity football at Solon 5/7:30pm

Saturday: JV/varsity cross country running at North Linn Invitational 9am

Varsity volleyball hosting a tournament starting at 9am

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball hosted Principia last night in Olan G Ruble Arena. The Tigers fell in 3 games 25-16/25-18/25-22. Sydney Ellsworth led the team in kills with 10, Jenna Murphy led in digs with 16, and Lida Landre had an ace. The Tigers are now 4-13 on the season and 2-6 in conference play, they will play on Wednesday at Greenville.

Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer hosted Lincoln Christian yesterday in East Lake Park and were shutout in a 5-0 loss. The Tigers had 23 shots and 15 on goal and Lincoln Christian had 24 shots with 14 on goal. The team is now 2-5 on the season and will play on Wednesday when they host Eureka College at East Lake Park, game time is 1pm.

Sierra Howardson has been selected as the Iowa Wesleyan September Student Athlete of the Month. She is a freshman but has already made an impact on the cross country program. She finished as the top collegiate runner in her Tiger debut, she followed that with a top 10 finish in the Les Duke Invitational. After that she finished in the top 25 in a field of 330 runners while also setting a personal best time. She has been named the St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Runner of the Week twice already this season. Sierra is a Southeast Iowa native, she ran for Fort Madison in high school. She will be the guest on this week’s Tiger Nation coming up on Thursday at 9am.