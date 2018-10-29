Sports October 29th, 2018

At the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday Mt Pleasant had 3 individuals running. In the boys race Cody Mertens won the Class 3A State Championship finishing as the top overall runner with a time of 16:03. Dalton Moyle finished 87th with a time of 17:54. In the Class 3A girls race Abby Ryon finished 21st with a time of 19:55.

In the Class 2A team standings Danville-New London’s girls team finished in 5th place with 155 points. Lexi Brown finished 8th at 19:49, Addy Parrott was 10th at 19:56, Alyssa Pfadenhauer was 20th at 20:32, Carissa Mackey at 22:24, Breann Yaley at 22:48, Lilly Garnsey at 23:21, and Lia Reighard was 23:50. Allison Renfro from Mediapolis finished 27th at 20:40. In the boys race Danville-New London’s Alexander Julian finished 47th at 17:51 and Ty Carr was 65th at 18:11.

The New London Tiger football team was on the road for the opening round of the playoffs on Friday, they made the long drive to Gladbrook-Reinbeck to play the Rebels. At the start of the game it looked like it would be a close game with the Rebels scoring on both of their first two drives to lead 12-7. Then the Tigers exploded for 53 straight points to win 60-12. Keontae Luckett put on a show with 15 carries for 170 yards with 4 touchdowns. He had a touchdown on the goal line then scored a 41 yard run, a 44 yard run, and then another goal line touchdown. Jordan Johnson was the other big rusher for New London running 13 times for 194 yards and he rushed for 2 touchdowns and received a touchdown as well. Isaac McSorley was 4/7 for 100 yards with a 47 yard touchdown pass to Mason Porter, a 12 yard score to Jordan Johnson, and ran in his own goal line touchdown. This was the Tiger’s first playoff win in 28 years, they improve to 9-1 and next week they have a rematch with top seeded Iowa Valley. Back on October 6th New London lost to Iowa Valley 22-12 on a Saturday due to bad weather on that Friday night.

Mediapolis football hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs at Bellevue on Friday night. The Bulldogs season came to an end following a 49-14 loss. At halftime they were trailing 28-14 but couldn’t keep up in the 2nd half. Bulldogs scored first on a 15 yard touchdown pass from Zach Osborne to Cauy Massner. Their second score was a 27 yard touchdown run by Osborne. Mediapolis ends their season at 8-2 overall.

All-District teams have been announced. For Mt Pleasant Zach Beason, Tucker Johnson, Chase Lamm, and Levi Puig were named 1st team All-District. Logan Bass, James DeMeyer, Keegan Kohorst, and Rylan Seberg were 2nd team All-District. The District Offensive MVP was Zach Beason. On the All-Academic team is Jaden Davis, Keegan Kohorst, Rylan Seberg, Khang Truong, Christian Herod, Drake Smith, Mitchell Trexel, Zach Beason, Tucker Johnson, Chase Lamm, Garrett Maddy, Levi Puig, Tate Shull, Jacob Stukerjurgen, Abe Wilson, and Drake Fox.

Iowa Wesleyan football hosted conference foe Saint Scholastica on Saturday. The Saints defeated the Tigers 44-20. DeMarcus Collins was 17/32 for 242 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Stafford Lewis was the top rusher with 16 carries for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kyle Divelbiss had 3 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Craig Wrenn, Noah Ross, Chase Tennant, and Marco Ventura all had 7 tackles on defense. Iowa Wesleyan is now 1-7 on the season and this week will host Greenville University for Senior Day.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country was running in the conference championships on Saturday in Litchfield, Illinois. The women’s team placed 6th overall with the men’s team finishing 5th. The women’s team was led by Sierra Howardson who finished as the 7th overall runner at 23:55 and the men’s team was led by Joel Amor who finished at 23rd with a time of 22:55. All-Conference Honors were awarded at the meet as well. Sierra Howardson was named to the First Team All-Conference along with being named to the All-Sportsmanship Team. Matt Klundt was named to the All-Sportsmanship team as well. The Tigers will wrap up the season at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional on Saturday November 10th in Colfax Wisconsin.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer played a double header at Spalding University on Saturday in Louisville Kentucky. The women’s team was shutout by Spalding in a 10-0 loss. The Tigers were unable to record a shot in the game. The Tigers are now 3-11 on the season and 1-7 in conference games. Today is the final game of the season with the team hosting MacMurray College at 1pm.

The men’s soccer team came home with a 5-1 win over Spalding. Tigers trailed 1-0 early but scored 2 goals in the first half and 3 in the 2nd half. Tigers had 17 shots, 13 on goal, while Spalding had 9 shots and 3 on goal. Iowa Wesleyan is now 7-11-1 and 5-3 in conference games and will host their last regular season game today against MacMurray College at 3pm.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball played their last game of the season on Saturday morning against Spalding University. The Tigers ended the season with a 5 game win over the Eagles. Lida Landre had 17 kills, and Jenna Murphy had 32 digs. Tigers finished the season 10-19 overall and 7-10 in conference games, this was the best season record the Tigers have had in 5 years.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 8th grade girls basketball at Washington Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball vs Washington at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

Friday: 8th grade girls basketball vs Ottumwa at Mt Pleasant Middle School 4:30pm

7th grade boys basketball at Ottumwa 4:30pm