SPORTS OCTOBER 28, 2017

Friday (10/27/2017) High School Football Playoff Scores

CLASS 4A:

Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 21

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 28, Pleasant Valley 14

Cedar Falls 28, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7

Dowling Catholic High School 45, Urbandale 3

Iowa City, West 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Johnston 14, Southeast Polk 7

Lewis Central 21, Valley, West Des Moines 14 (OT)

North Scott, Eldridge 50, Davenport, Central 0

CLASS 3A:

Assumption, Davenport 45, Washington 28

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Carlisle 22

Harlan 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Pella 27, Webster City 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Glenwood 25

Solon 34, Decorah 2

West Delaware, Manchester 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 13

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 43, Oskaloosa 10

CLASS 2A:

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14

Cascade, Western Dubuque 49, West Liberty 21

Mount Vernon 42, Centerville 10

New Hampton 21, Dike-New Hartford 14

South Central Calhoun 37, Sioux Center 7

Union, La Porte City 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Waukon 46, Clear Lake 16

Williamsburg 18, PCM, Monroe 17

CLASS 1A:

Denver 28, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

Pella Christian 53, Sigourney-Keota 21

Pleasantville 32, West Branch 13

Regina, Iowa City 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21 ( 2 OT)

Van Meter 24, Belmond-Klemme 6

West Lyon, Inwood 35, IKM-Manning 0

Western Christian, Hull 28, AHSTW 18

Wilton 28, Bellevue 14

CLASS A:

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 34, Southwest Valley 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Hudson 35, Pekin 0

Lynnville-Sully 28, New London 0

Saint Ansgar 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 17

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Westwood, Sloan 0

West Hancock, Britt 26, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 12

West Sioux, Hawarden 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

CLASS 8:

Audubon 45, Newell-Fonda 33

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Moravia 0

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 63, Stanton 0

H-L-V, Victor 59, Lone Tree 22

Midland, Wyoming 42, Janesville 7

Sidney 50, Lenox 12

St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 13

Tripoli 28, Riceville 18

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball was in action Friday evening, taking on Loras College in their final non-conference match of the season. IW fell in three straight sets by scores of 7-25, 16-25, and 21-25.

Sydney Ellsworth ended the night with four kills to lead the Tigers. Jordan Miller was right behind, finishing with three kills for IW. Jenna Murphy had a team high fourteen digs in the loss.

The Tigers will wrap up the season on November 1st. They will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to take on Fontbonne University. It will be their final game of SLIAC play, as well as their final game of the 2017 season. The game is set to start at 7 pm.

The 2017 Girls and Boys State Cross Country Meet is coming up Saturday at Ft. Dodge. Mt. Pleasant has two runners that are ranked in the top 30 of the Class 3A girls and boys cross country runners. Sophomore Abby Ryon is ranked 23rd. Junior Cody Mertens is ranked 6th. Both runners will compete at state, last year Abby Ryon finished 39TH at the State meet as a freshman. Cody Mertens in his sophomore year finished 16th and the team finished 9th.

Winfield Mt. Union is going to hold a meeting to discuss the possibility of playing 8 man football. The meeting is Monday October 30th at 6:30 pm in the cafeteria area. The Wolves are coming off a season where they did not win a game and struggled with having adequate numbers to field an 11 man team.

Iowa hosts Minnesota tonight in Big Ten football in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale, KILJ-FM will carry the game beginning at 3:30 pm

Iowa State hosts 4th ranked TCU in the Cyclone Homecoming game, KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game beginning at 12:30 pm

Iowa Wesleyan closes out the home portion of their season hosting Greenville College at 1 pm today on Evans Field at Maple Leaf Complex

An estimated 50,000 blaze orange clad hunters will dot Iowa’s countryside at 8 a.m. this Saturday for the opening of Iowa’s 2017 pheasant hunting season.

This annual event melds generations of Iowans who reconnect with their hunting heritage. While most hunters will generally only spend the first week or two in the field, those who venture out later will likely be rewarded with success.

“Hunters can expect to find similar bird numbers to last year, but the October rain has our harvest running behind schedule so opening weekend may not be as successful as years past,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Bogenschutz said he expects almost a repeat of 2016 pheasant season, where hunters harvested about 250,000 roosters.

Quail season opens Oct. 28, too

Iowa’s quail population is at a 30 year high and landowners report seeing quail in areas that they had not seen them in years but the bulk of the quail population is in the southern three tiers of counties.

Places to Hunt

The Iowa DNR’s online hunting atlas lists nearly 700,000 acres of public hunting land, including more than 20,000 acres of land enrolled in the popular Iowa Habitat for Access Program (IHAP) allowing hunter access to private land.