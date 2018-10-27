Sports October 27th, 2018

The New London Tiger football team was on the road for the opening round of the playoffs, they made the long drive to Gladbrook-Reinbeck to play the Rebels. At the start of the game it looked like it would be a close game with the Rebels scoring on both of their first two drives to lead 12-7. Then the Tigers exploded for 53 straight points to win 60-12. Keontae Luckett put on a show with 15 carries for 170 yards with 4 touchdowns. He had a touchdown on the goal line then scored a 41 yard run, a 44 yard run, and then another goal line touchdown. Jordan Johnson was the other big rusher for New London running 13 times for 194 yards and he rushed for 2 touchdowns and received a touchdown as well. Isaac McSorley was 4/7 for 100 yards with a 47 yard touchdown pass to Mason Porter with a 12 yard touchdown to Jordan Johnson and ran in his own goal line touchdown. Our Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Keontae Luckett. This was the Tiger’s first playoff win in 28 years, they improve to 9-1 and next week they have a rematch with top seeded Iowa Valley. Back on October 6th New London lost to Iowa Valley 22-12 on a Saturday due to bad weather on that Friday night.

Mediapolis football hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs at Bellevue last night. The Bulldogs season comes to an end following a 49-14 loss. At halftime they were trailing 28-14 but couldn’t keep up in the 2nd half. Bulldogs scored first on a 15 yard touchdown pass from Zach Osborne to Cauy Massner. Their second score was a 27 yard touchdown run by Osborne. Mediapolis ends their season at 8-2 overall.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Cross Country running at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Abby Ryon will be running at noon. Cody Mertens and Dalton Moyle will be running at 12:30pm.

Danville-New London’s girls cross country team qualified as a team for the state meet, they will be running at 1pm. Danville-New London had 2 individual boys qualify for state in Ty Carr and Alexander Julian, they will be running at 1:30pm. Some other individuals from Southeast Iowa at the state meet include Allison Renfro from Mediapolis, Aiden Housman from Wapello, and Matt Hellige from Holy Trinity.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country will be running in the SLIAC championship taking place in Litchfield Illinois.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball is hosting their final game of the season at 11am in Olan G Ruble Arena. The Tigers face Spalding University to end the year and will be honoring their departing seniors before the match.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer is playing a conference double header in Louisville Kentucky at Spalding University. The women’s team will be playing at noon and the men’s team will be at 2pm.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the sites, dates and competitors for the 2019 wrestling tournament trail. In Class 3A the Mt. Pleasant Panthers will be traveling to Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday February 9th for a District tournament. Along with the Panthers and the host school, other schools joining the action will be Burlington, Clear Creek Amana, Ft. Madison, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, and Iowa City Liberty. The action begins at noon and the top two wrestlers from each weight class will advance onto the State Individual Wrestling Championships the following week. Class 1A and 2A will have sectional and district tournaments. The Class 1A teams from the KILJ listening area will battle in the sectional at Sigourney on February 2nd beginning at noon. Teams competing along with the host school will be Cardinal of Eldon, Mediapolis, New London, Pekin, Van Buren and Waco. The top two place winners in each weight class advance onto the district at Wilton Saturday February 9th at noon. Other schools joining Wilton will be West Branch, Durant, Highland, Lone Tree, North Cedar, Goose Lake Northeast, and Wapello. The Class 2A sectional at Fairfield at noon on February 2nd will have the Trojans as well as Centerville, Davis County, Keokuk, Notre Dame-West Burlington and Washington. The top two place finishers in each weight class advance to the district at Washington on February 9th at noon and will be joined by the Solon sectional participants, Columbus Community, L&M, Mid Prairie, Tipton and West Liberty. The top two place winners advance onto state the next week.

College football today:

-Iowa Wesleyan is returning home to play Saint Schoalistica, game time is noon at Mapleleaf. Tigers are looking to improve on their 1-6 record.

-#18 Iowa Hawkeyes are going to play at #17 Penn State for a conference matchup. Game time is 2:30, pregame is 12:30 on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to follow up their big win over #6 West Virginia from 2 weeks ago with a homecoming matchup with Texas Tech. Game time is 11am, pregame is 9am on 1130am and kilj.com