SPORTS OCTOBER 27, 2017

What a volleyball battle in New London last night, too bad it was a Regional Semi Final and not a Regional Championship or State Tournament battle. #5 ranked Holy trinity Catholic defeated the host 6th ranked New London Tigers 3 games to 1, the Crusaders now advance to the Regional Final in Ottumwa Tuesday against Southeast Warren Liberty Center who beat Afton East Union 3 games to 1 and improved their record to 25-7. As usual Emily Box led the Crusaders to their 3-1 win at New London. Box had 25 kills, was 17-17 in serving, had 5 blocks and 25 digs. Maya Rashid had 50 assists and Mya Lawler had 29 digs.

For New London Breanna Mettler had 22 kills, Savannah Southerland had 35 assists, she also was 22 of 22 in serving with 4 aces. Ashley Birdsell had 9 blocks and Carson McSorely picked up 35 digs. New London ends the year 35-5 and HTC advances with a 36 and 5 record.

HLV Victor swept Winfield Mt. Union on the Warriors home court by scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-22. Jenna Buffington had 9 kills to lead WMU who ends the year with a 14-19 record.

Class 2A Regional Semi-final action saw #12 Wilton beat Mediapolis in a 3 set sweep 25-15, 25-17, 25-12. Ellie Gerber had 6 kills for Mepo who ends the year with a 13-21 record. #11 ranked Iowa City Regina downed Van Buren in 2A semi-final play in Iowa City in a sweep 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

The New London Tigers for the 5th time in school history are headed to the Football Playoffs, this time as as a Class “A” Wildcard team. The Tigers have a won-loss record of 6-2, losing to Lynnville Sully and Pekin, both those teams also go to the playoffs as district champ and runnerup. New London gets a rematch with Lynnville Sully 8-0 playing the Hawks in the 1st round at #8 Lynnville Sully on Friday night October 27th at 7pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live. If the Tigers win that 1st round game they would advance to play the winner of the 1st round game Hudson vs Pekin on November 3rd.

In the Class 3A playoffs 3 teams from District 5 the district Mt. Pleasant plays in made the post season. Champion Solon hosts Decorah, runner-up Washington plays at Davenport Assumption and wild card team Oskaloosa plays at C.R. Xavier. All those games are coming up tonight also.

The 2017 Girls and Boys State Cross Country Meet is coming up Saturday at Ft. Dodge. Mt. Pleasant has two runners that are ranked in the top 30 of the Class 3A girls and boys cross country runners. Sophomore Abby Ryon is ranked 23rd. Junior Cody Mertens is ranked 6th. Both runners will compete at state, last year Abby Ryon finished 39TH at the State meet as a freshman. Cody Mertens in his sophomore year finished 14th and the team finished 9th.

The preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball has been released by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Westminster College was picked as the favorites to win the conference after receiving seventy-two points and five first place votes.

Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish in eighth place this season with thirty-eight points in the coaches poll. Last season, the Tigers recorded an 18-9 overall record under head coach, Alex Huisman. They will be returning eight players, which includes two starters from a season ago. Iowa Wesleyan will need to make up for a large part of their scoring, however, after losing SLIAC player of the year Steven Soukup and two other starters.

The Tigers will lean on Brock Butler to carry the load on offense. Butler averaged 31.9 minutes and 16.2 points per game last season. He made 64 three pointers for the Tigers, shooting 41.3 percent from behind the arc.

Jake Neubauer and Dallas Majors gained some valuable playing time as freshman last season, and will be looked to to step up in their sophomore season. Neubauer played in sixteen games and Majors played in seventeen games for Iowa Wesleyan last year.

New to the Tigers this season is LeAndre Powell. He is a junior transfer and will add an inside presence for IW.

Iowa Wesleyan will open up their season on November 15th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They will take on Coe College at 7:30 pm.

An estimated 50,000 blaze orange clad hunters will dot Iowa’s countryside at 8 a.m. this Saturday for the opening of Iowa’s 2017 pheasant hunting season.

This annual event melds generations of Iowans who reconnect with their hunting heritage. While most hunters will generally only spend the first week or two in the field, those who venture out later will likely be rewarded with success.

“Hunters can expect to find similar bird numbers to last year, but the October rain has our harvest running behind schedule so opening weekend may not be as successful as years past,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Bogenschutz said he expects almost a repeat of 2016 pheasant season, where hunters harvested about 250,000 roosters.

Quail season opens Oct. 28, too

Iowa’s quail population is at a 30 year high and landowners report seeing quail in areas that they had not seen them in years but the bulk of the quail population is in the southern three tiers of counties.

Places to Hunt

The Iowa DNR’s online hunting atlas lists nearly 700,000 acres of public hunting land, including more than 20,000 acres of land enrolled in the popular Iowa Habitat for Access Program (IHAP) allowing hunter access to private land.