Sports October 26th, 2018

Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball traveled to Bloomfield yesterday to play Seymour at Davis County High School. The Crusaders swept the Warriors in consistent fashion, winning every game by the same score of 25-9. Emily Box had 14 kills, Kassi Randolph had 14 assists, and Mya Lawlor had 18 digs. Holy Trinity advances on to play East Union with a trip to the state tournament on the line, they will play next Tuesday at 6pm at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa.

New London hosted Winfield-Mt Union last night. The Tigers defeated the Wolves in 4 games. Kristen Rohdy led New London with 43 assists, and Addie Pry led in kills with 15 and digs with 11. Wolves were led by Kayla Edwards with 28 assists, and Jenna Buffington who had 15 kills and 29 digs. New London advances on to face Montezuma with the winner heading to state, they will play next Tuesday at 7:30pm at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa.

Cody Mertens was named the Des Moines Register’s Athlete of the Week. He was in a voting poll with 3 other athletes and yesterday at noon he was trailing but pulled ahead and won the top spot with 52.9% of the vote.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has released their men’s basketball preseason poll. Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish 10th with 15 points. Greenville was the preseason favorite with 75 points and 5 first place votes. The Tigers will be without their 3 top scorers from a season ago where they were 5-20. Returning starter Jake Neubauer averaged 10.2 points per game and was a Winter Academic All-Conference recipient. The men’s team will start their season with an exhibition game at Western Illinois on November 1st. Their home opener will be on November 10th when they host Coe College at 3pm.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference also released their women’s basketball preseason poll. Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish 7th by the coaches after receiving 20 points in the poll. Greenville was the preseason favorite with 55 points and four first place votes. The Tigers enter the second year under head coach Jack Bruns who has 2 returning starters. Darby Massner is back for her final season, last year she averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and was 2nd team all-conference. The other returning starter is Allie Massner, she averaged 8.8 points per game as a sophomore. The Tigers ended last season 4-20 overall. Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball opens their season on Saturday, November 10th when they host Buena Vista University at 1pm.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Cross Country running at the state meet in Fort Dodge

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country will be running in the SLIAC championship tomorrow taking place in Litchfield Illinois.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the sites, dates and competitors for the 2019 wrestling tournament trail. In Class 3A the Mt. Pleasant Panthers will be traveling to Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday February 9th for a District tournament. Along with the Panthers and the host school, other schools joining the action will be Burlington, Clear Creek Amana, Ft. Madison, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, and Iowa City Liberty. The action begins at noon and the top two wrestlers from each weight class will advance onto the State Individual Wrestling Championships the following week. Class 1A and 2A will have sectional and district tournaments. The Class 1A teams from the KILJ listening area will battle in the sectional at Sigourney on February 2nd beginning at noon. Teams competing along with the host school will be Cardinal of Eldon, Mediapolis, New London, Pekin, Van Buren and Waco. The top two place winners in each weight class advance onto the district at Wilton Saturday February 9th at noon. Other schools joining Wilton will be West Branch, Durant, Highland, Lone Tree, North Cedar, Goose Lake Northeast, and Wapello. The Class 2A sectional at Fairfield at noon on February 2nd will have the Trojans as well as Centerville, Davis County, Keokuk, Notre Dame-West Burlington and Washington. The top two place finishers in each weight class advance to the district at Washington on February 9th at noon and will be joined by the Solon sectional participants, Columbus Community, L&M, Mid Prairie, Tipton and West Liberty. The top two place winners advance onto state the next week.

Today the New London Tiger football team will be on the road for the opening round of the playoffs. The Tigers come into the playoffs as the #9 team in 8 man football. They play at #16 Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 7pm, we will be broadcasting on 105.5fm and KILJ.com.

Mediapolis also made the playoffs in the Class 1A bracket. In the opening round the Bulldogs have a tough test traveling to play #2 Bellevue.

College football coming up this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is returning home to play Saint Schoalistica, game time is noon at Mapleleaf. Tigers are looking to improve on their 1-6 record.

-Iowa Hawkeyes are going to University Park to play Penn State for a ranked matchup of 2 Big 10 schools. Game time is 2:30, pregame is 12:30 on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to follow up their big win over #6 West Virginia from 2 weeks ago with a homecoming matchup with Texas Tech. Game time is 11am, pregame is 9am on 1130am and kilj.com