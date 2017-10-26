SPORTS OCTOBER 26, 2017

6th ranked New London and 5th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic meet tonight in Charles Lorber Gymnasium at New London High School in a Class 1A Regional Semi Final match.

New London and Holy Trinity both have 35-5 records as they head into this showdown. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.

Also tonight the Winfield Mt. Union Lady Wolves play a Regional semi-final at HLV-Victor, KILJ will have score updates.

Class 2A volleyball action has the Mediapolis Bullettes volleyball team that has a record of 12-20 continues to build steam as they progress through Class 2A Regional Volleyball action. The up and coming Bullettes will now advance onto the Regional Semi-finals at 12th ranked Wilton tonight at 7 pm. KILJ will have score updates and a final wrap up from Wilton. The other semi has 11th ranked Iowa City Regina hosting Van Buren who beat Danville last night 3-1 in Keosaqua.

Westminster College defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers in volleyball Wednesday night in a 3 set sweep, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17.

The 2017 Girls and Boys State Cross Country Meet is coming up Saturday at Ft. Dodge. Mt. Pleasant has two runners that are ranked in the top 30 of the Class 3A girls and boys cross country runners. Sophomore Abby Ryon is ranked 23rd. Junior Cody Mertens is ranked 6th. Both runners will compete at state, last year Abby Ryon finished 39TH at the State meet as a freshman. Cody Mertens in his sophomore year finished 14th and the team finished 9th.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has released their women’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll for the 2017-18 season. This year, the top spot went to Greenville University with a total of 60 points, including four first place votes.

Iowa Wesleyan finished the poll with twenty-eight total points. Last season, IW finished 10-13 overall. The Tigers will be under the direction of first year head coach, Jack Bruns, this season. Bruns, and the Tigers will look to several returners to step up this season, after graduating an All-Conference guard, Cairece Allen and All-Defensive Team guard, Jaimie Hurd.

Key returners for IW are Darby Massner and LaStella Slack. Both Massner and Slack started in all twenty-three games for the Tigers last season. Darby averaged eleven points per game and was the team’s third best three point shooter after knocking in 32.7 percent of her shots from behind the arc. Slack was the team’s second best rebounder a season ago. She averaged five rebounds a game, in addition to averaging 8.1 points per game. Also returning for Iowa Wesleyan is Josie Zerrusen. She missed time last season due to injury, but had the second highest three point percentage on the team.

The Tigers will look to the Lower sisters to make an impact right away. Ellie is a freshman point guard from Mercer County High School, and her sister is a junior college transfer.

Iowa Wesleyan will open their season on November 15th in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They will take on Coe College at 5:30 pm.