Sports October 25th, 2018

October 25th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball was in action last night hosting the Fontbonne Griffins in Olan G Ruble Arena. The Tigers won in 4 games to split the season series with Fontbonne. Lida Landre led the team with 14 kills, Allegra Collette had 3 blocks, and Paige Kammerer had 13 digs. The Tigers improve to 9-19 overall and 6-11 in conference games. Coming up on Saturday is their last game of the season and they will host Spalding University at 11am. The seniors will be recognized prior to the start of the match.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released their women’s basketball preseason poll. Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish 7th by the coaches after receiving 20 points in the poll. Greenville was the preseason favorite with 55 points and four first place votes. The Tigers enter the second year under head coach Jack Bruns who has 2 returning starters. Darby Massner is back for her final season, last year she averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and was 2nd team all-conference. The other returning starter is Allie Massner, she averaged 8.8 points per game as a sophomore. The Tigers ended last season 4-20 overall. Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball opens their season on Saturday, November 10th when they host Buena Vista University at 1pm.

If you read the Wall Street Journal yesterday you may have seen some familiar names in the sports section. They did an article on Hal Mumme and Mike Leach on their time spent in Mt Pleasant at Iowa Wesleyan coaching developing the air raid offense that has grown in popularity in the NFL. Aspects of their offense are foundations of some of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Leach is currently the head coach of Washington State. A few years ago Mumme was inducted into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletics Hall of Fame.

Regional Tournament games:

-Holy Trinity faces Seymour at Davis County High School at 7pm, we will carry the game live on 105.5fm and online at KILJ.com

-New London will be hosting Winfield-Mt Union at 7pm, John Kuhens will be giving scoring updates and a post-game wrap up with Coach Heath

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Cody Mertens, Dalton Moyle, and Abby Ryon will be running at the state meet in Fort Dodge.

Tomorrow the New London Tiger football team will be on the road for the opening round of the playoffs. The Tigers come into the playoffs as the #9 team in 8 man football. They play at #16 Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 7pm, we will be broadcasting on 105.5fm and KILJ.com.

Mediapolis also made the playoffs in the Class 1A bracket. In the opening round the Bulldogs have a tough test traveling to play #2 Bellevue.

College football coming up this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is returning home to play Saint Schoalistica, game time is noon at Mapleleaf. Tigers are looking to improve on their 1-6 record.

-Iowa Hawkeyes are going to University Park to play Penn State for a ranked matchup of 2 Big 10 schools. Game time is 2:30, pregame is 12:30 on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State will be looking to follow up their big win over #6 West Virginia from 2 weeks ago with a homecoming matchup with Texas Tech. Game time is 11am, pregame is 9am on 1130am and kilj.com