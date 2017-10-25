SPORTS OCTOBER 25, 2017

Mt. Pleasant fell to #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on the Saints home court in Class 4A Regional Semi Final volleyball. Xavier won 25-12, 25-9 and 25-10. Mt. Pleasant did lead for a time in game one, Panthers tied the set at 8-8, then extended the lead to 12-8 before the sleeping giant awoke and rolled to win that set and the next two without much of a challenge from Mt. Pleasant who struggled competing against the height and talent of the host school, Panthers end the year with a final won-loss record of 13-19. Xavier now will host the Regional final Monday night against Ft. Madison who beat Fairfield in the Hounddome last night 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22.

IN CLASS 3A VOLLEYBALL: Tipton defeated Central Lee in a 3 set sweep.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team traveled to Eureka College last evening for a SLIAC matchup. IW’s offense broke open for a 12-0 win over the Red Devils for their first SLIAC win of the season. Grace Alongi had seven goals in the game, that gives her sixteen for the season. The goal put her in the top spot in the IW single season records for goals. The previous record was 15 goals, which was set by Erin Lucido in 2011.

Destiny Colon finished the game with three saves, two in the first and one in the second. Iowa Wesleyan is now 3-12 overall and 1-7 in SLIAC play.

Iowa Wesleyan will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois on Saturday, October 28th. They will take on MacMurray College in their final game of the season.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team took on Eureka College last evening. The Tigers used three second half goals to secure a 4-2 win over the Red Devils to improve to 9-7-2 overall this season.

Edgar Vallejo finished with two saves in the win. Pablo Garcia took a team high six shots, which included three shots on goal.

The Tigers will wrap up their season this weekend. They will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois to take on MacMurray College at 1 pm. Iowa Wesleyan is 9-7-2 overall and 5-2-1 in SLIAC play this season.

6th ranked New London and 5th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic meet tomorrow evening in Charles Lorber Gymnasium at New London High School in a Class 1A Regional Semi Final match.

New London and Holy Trinity both have 35-5 records as they head into this showdown. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.

Also tomorrow night the Winfield Mt. Union Lady Wolves play a Regional semi- final at HLV-Victor, KILJ will have score updates.

Class 2A volleyball action has the Mediapolis Bullettes volleyball team that has a record of 12-20 continues to build steam as they progress through Class 2A Regional Volleyball action. The up and coming Bullettes will now advance onto the Regional Semi-finals at 12th ranked Wilton tomorrow night at 7 pm. KILJ will have score updates and a final wrap up from Wilton. The other semi has 11th ranked Iowa City Regina hosting Van Buren who beat Danville last night 3-1 in Keosaqua.

The New London Tigers have qualified for the IAHSAA Football Playoffs as a Class “A” Wildcard team. The Tigers have a won-loss record of 6-2, losing to Lynnville Sully and Pekin, both those teams also go to the playoffs as district champ and runnerup. New London gets a rematch with Lynnville Sully playing the Hawks in the 1st round at Lynnville Sully on Friday night October 27th at 7pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live. If the Tigers win that 1st round game they would advance to play the winner of the 1st round game Hudson vs Pekin on November 3rd.

In the Class 3A playoffs 3 teams from District 5 the district Mt. Pleasant plays in made the post season. Champion Solon hosts Decorah, runner-up Washington plays at Davenport Assumption and wild card team Oskaloosa plays at C.R. Xavier. All those games are coming up Friday night.

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison vs New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will play Columbus Community.