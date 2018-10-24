Sports October 24th, 2018

Regional Tournament volleyball continued last night. Fairfield traveled to Fort Madison to play the Bloodhounds and left winners after a 5 game victory by the Trojans. Allison Godwin led Fairfield with 24 kills, and Kara Jeffrey had 3 aces in the win. Fort Madison ends the season 20-12 and Fairfield now makes it to the regional final with the winner going to the state tournament.

Washington traveled to Cedar Rapids to play Xavier and were swept in 3 games, they end their season 11-19. Xavier will be hosting Fairfield for the regional final on Monday.

Central Lee hosted Albia last night and were defeated in 4 games. Mya Merschman led the team in kills with 15, Zoe Eschman had 38 assists, and Makenna Hall had 26 digs. Central Lee ends the season 23-10 and Albia advances to the regional final to play Davenport Assumption at West Burlington High School on Monday night.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Cross Country running at the state meet in Fort Dodge

Cody Mertens from Mt Pleasant Cross Country is currently in the running for the Des Moines Register’s male high school athlete of the week. Cody won the state qualifying meet last Thursday running a time of 16:10 which was 30 seconds ahead of the runner up. He is currently ranked 2nd in Class 3A. To vote for Cody visit the Mt Pleasant Activities twitter page where they have the link or go to our Facebook & Twitter page where we will have the poll.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer hosted a conference double header with Webster University out at East Lake Park and the Gorloks went home with a pair of wins. In the women’s game Webster scored 9 goals in the first half. Tigers only had 1 shot which wasn’t on goal and the Gorloks had 39 shots, and 24 on goal. The team is now 3-10, 1-6 in conference games, they will be back in action on Saturday on the road to Louisville Kentucky to play Spalding University.

In the men’s game the Tigers fell 2-0. Gorloks scored both goals in the first half. Iowa Wesleyan had 20 shots, 7 on goal, and Webster had 16 shots with 7 on goal. Tigers are now 6-11-1 and 4-3 in conference, they will also be traveling to play Spalding on Saturday.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball is in action today hosting Fontbonne University in Olan G Ruble Arena at 7pm. The Tigers are 8-19 on the season and 5-10 in conference.

Regional Tournament games tomorrow:

-Holy Trinity faces Seymour at Davis County High School at 7pm, we will carry the game live on 105.5fm and online at KILJ.com

-New London will be hosting Winfield-Mt Union at 7pm, John Kuhens will be giving scoring updates and a post-game wrap up with Coach Heath

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.