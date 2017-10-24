SPORTS OCTOBER 24, 2017

SPORTS OCTOBER 24, 2017Written by John Kuhens on October 24, 2017
To be the best you have to beat the rest, that’s the attitude the Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team has as they travel to #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier to play a Class 4A Regional semi-final match. The Saints are 29-9 playing a schedule loaded with Class 5A teams. Mt. Pleasant is 13-18, they advanced from the 1st round with a 3 game sweep of Washington last week. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 7 pm.
6th ranked New London and 5th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic set the table for a Regional Volleyball feast to be held Thursday evening in Charles Lorber Gymnasium at New London High School. New London swept Moravia 25-5, 25-7, 25-7 and Holy Trinity rolled over Seymour 25-6, 25-10, 25-15 in Regional quarter-final play on their home courts. New London was led by Breanna Metler with 9 kills, Ashley Birdsell had 6 kills and 3 blocks, Savannah Sutherland had 9 digs and 21 assists, she also was 21 of 21 serving with 9 aces.
Holy Trinity was led by Emily Box with 12 kills and 12 digs was 13 for 13 serving, she also put up 5 blocks. Maya Rashid had 24 assists Samantha Hoenig was 20 for 20 serving with 4 aces.
New London and Holy Trinity both have 35-5 records as they head into Thursday night’s showdown. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.
In Class 1A quarter-final Regional Tournament volleyball in Winfield last night the Lady Wolves of WMU won in a sweep over Iowa Mennonite School 25-6, 27-25,
25-14.
WMU’s Stats
Kills: Jenna Buffington 16, Lexee Hartsock 13
Assists: Lauren Jamison 23
Serving: Jami Wilkerson 21-21 (1 ace), Townsley 18-18 (3 aces)
Blocks: Buffington 2
WMU’s record: 14-18
WMU’s next match is Thursday night, when they play in the Regional Semifinals against 14th ranked HLV @ Victor, the Warriors are 14-7.
The Mediapolis Bullettes volleyball team that has a record of 12-20 continues to build steam as they progress through Class 2A Regional Volleyball action. Monday night Mepo beat West Burlington who ends the year 25-7, 15-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11. Ruthie Jahn had 17 kills, Maya Johnson 41 assists, Ellie Gerber recorded 3 blocks, Shelby Steffener had 23 digs. The up and coming Bullettes will now advance onto the Regional Semi-finals at 12th ranked Wilton Thursday night at 7 pm. The other semi has 11th ranked Iowa City Regina hosting Van Buren who beat Danville last night 3-1 in Keosaqua.
The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference has announced their defensive Player of the Week. Joseph Mosley was named Defensive Player of the Week for his play this past Saturday in a 24-17 win over Minnesota-Morris. In this weekend’s game against the University of Minnesota-Morris, Mosley was all over the field. He finished with twelve unassisted tackles and one assisted tackle, plus two tackles for a loss of seven yards. He also recorded two pass breakups, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for twenty-one yards. On top of all of that, Mosley blocked a punt on special teams for the Tigers.