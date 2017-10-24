SPORTS OCTOBER 24, 2017

To be the best you have to beat the rest, that’s the attitude the Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team has as they travel to #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier to play a Class 4A Regional semi-final match. The Saints are 29-9 playing a schedule loaded with Class 5A teams. Mt. Pleasant is 13-18, they advanced from the 1st round with a 3 game sweep of Washington last week. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 7 pm.

6th ranked New London and 5th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic set the table for a Regional Volleyball feast to be held Thursday evening in Charles Lorber Gymnasium at New London High School. New London swept Moravia 25-5, 25-7, 25-7 and Holy Trinity rolled over Seymour 25-6, 25-10, 25-15 in Regional quarter-final play on their home courts. New London was led by Breanna Metler with 9 kills, Ashley Birdsell had 6 kills and 3 blocks, Savannah Sutherland had 9 digs and 21 assists, she also was 21 of 21 serving with 9 aces.

Holy Trinity was led by Emily Box with 12 kills and 12 digs was 13 for 13 serving, she also put up 5 blocks. Maya Rashid had 24 assists Samantha Hoenig was 20 for 20 serving with 4 aces.

New London and Holy Trinity both have 35-5 records as they head into Thursday night’s showdown. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.

In Class 1A quarter-final Regional Tournament volleyball in Winfield last night the Lady Wolves of WMU won in a sweep over Iowa Mennonite School 25-6, 27-25,

25-14.

WMU’s Stats

Kills: Jenna Buffington 16, Lexee Hartsock 13

Assists: Lauren Jamison 23

Serving: Jami Wilkerson 21-21 (1 ace), Townsley 18-18 (3 aces)

Blocks: Buffington 2

WMU’s record: 14-18

WMU’s next match is Thursday night, when they play in the Regional Semifinals against 14th ranked HLV @ Victor, the Warriors are 14-7.

The Mediapolis Bullettes volleyball team that has a record of 12-20 continues to build steam as they progress through Class 2A Regional Volleyball action. Monday night Mepo beat West Burlington who ends the year 25-7, 15-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11. Ruthie Jahn had 17 kills, Maya Johnson 41 assists, Ellie Gerber recorded 3 blocks, Shelby Steffener had 23 digs. The up and coming Bullettes will now advance onto the Regional Semi-finals at 12th ranked Wilton Thursday night at 7 pm. The other semi has 11th ranked Iowa City Regina hosting Van Buren who beat Danville last night 3-1 in Keosaqua.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference has announced their defensive Player of the Week. Joseph Mosley was named Defensive Player of the Week for his play this past Saturday in a 24-17 win over Minnesota-Morris. In this weekend’s game against the University of Minnesota-Morris, Mosley was all over the field. He finished with twelve unassisted tackles and one assisted tackle, plus two tackles for a loss of seven yards. He also recorded two pass breakups, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for twenty-one yards. On top of all of that, Mosley blocked a punt on special teams for the Tigers.