Sports October 23rd, 2018

Regional tournament volleyball was in action last night and the Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders hosted the Waco Warriors for a second round matchup. Holy Trinity swept but it was a hard fought sweep. In the second set the Warriors pushed the Crusaders all the way to the wire with Holy Trinity taking that set 27-25. For Holy Trinity Emily Box led in kills with 21, Mya Lawlor had 19 digs, Kassi Randolph had 21 assists, and Eryn Anderson had 4 aces. Waco finishes the season 16-12 and Holy Trinity advances on to play Seymour in Bloomfield on Thursday at 7pm.

New London hosted Keota for their first tournament game last night. The Tigers had a quick sweep, Keota never scored in double digits. Leading the Tigers in kills was Paris Wilka with 13, Kristen Rohdy had 36 assists, and Chloe Coleman had 19 digs. New London advances on to face Winfield-Mt Union on Thursday in New London.

Winfield-Mt Union faced Iowa Mennonite in Winfield last night. The Wolves won their second tournament game in a 3 game sweep. Jenna Buffington led the Wolves in kills with 17, Kayla Edwards had 32 assists, and Jami Wilkerson had 21 digs in the win. Wolves will now play at New London against the Tigers on Thursday.

Mediapolis was in Keosauqua to play Van Buren last night and the Bullettes were eliminated in a 5 set match. It was a back and fourth game that went the full five and Mediapolis was close losing the last set 15-11. Maya Johnson led the Bullettes in assists with 48, Mackenzie Springsteen had 37 digs, and Helainia Hillyard had 26 kills. Mediapolis ends their season 23-17. Van Buren advances to play Durant at Mediapolis High School on Thursday.

Regional Tournament Volleyball:

– Xavier vs Washington

-Fort Madison vs Fairfield

-Central Lee vs Albia

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Cross Country running at the state meet in Fort Dodge

Cody Mertens from Mt Pleasant Cross Country is currently in the running for the Des Moines Register’s male high school athlete of the week. Cody won the state qualifying meet last Thursday running a time of 16:10 which was 30 seconds ahead of the runner up. He is currently ranked 2nd in Class 3A. To vote for Cody visit the Mt Pleasant Activities twitter page where they have the link or go to our Facebook & Twitter page where we will have the poll.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer is playing a conference double header today in East Lake Park with the Webster University Gorloks coming to town. The Iowa Wesleyan women’s team is 3-9, 1-5 in conference, and will be playing first at 1pm. The men’s team is 6-10-1, 4-2 in conference, and will play at 3pm.

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.