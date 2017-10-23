SPORTS OCTOBER 23, 2017

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference has announced their Player of the Week awards for the week. Joseph Mosley was named Defensive Player of the Week for his play this past Saturday in a 24-17 win over Minnesota-Morris. It is his first time winning the award this season. In this weekend’s game against the University of Minnesota-Morris, Mosley was all over the field. He finished with twelve unassisted tackles and one assisted tackle. Mosley finished with two tackles for a loss of seven yards. He also recorded two pass breakups, forced a fumble, and returned an interception for twenty-one yards. On top of all of that, Mosley blocked a punt on special teams for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan University celebrated Homecoming Saturday, the Tiger football team hosted the University of Minnesota-Morris. In a turnover filled game, the Tigers were able to complete a second half comeback to defeat the Cougars 24-17.

DeMarcus Collins finished the game with 119 yards passing and one touchdown through the air. He added two rushing touchdowns after carrying the ball 22 times for 65 yards. The Tigers leading rusher was Akenyon Bagley, who rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Joseph Mosley had a huge game for the Tiger defense. He finished the game with twelve solo tackles and assisted on one tackle. Mosley had two tackles for a loss of seven yards, forced a fumble, and had one interception, two pass breakups, and one blocked punt to help the Tigers pick up the win.

The Tigers will be back at home this weekend. They will host Greenville University for their final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 1 pm on October 28th at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Iowa Wesleyan will be recognizing their seniors at the game. With the win, the Tigers are now 2-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

The men’s soccer team hosted Westminster College Sunday in conference action. The Blue Jays handed the Tigers their second loss in conference play, defeating IW 6-1. Despite the loss, Iowa Wesleyan remains in fourth place in the standings. The Tigers are now 8-7-2 overall and have a SLIAC record of 4-2-1 this season.

The Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team lost to Westminster College 6-0 Sunday.

MONDAY 10/23/17 REGION 8 VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS

Moravia at #6 New London (KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast)

Seymour at Holy Trinity (KILJ will have score updates)

Lamoni at East Union

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

MONDAY 10/23/17 CLASS 1A REGION 7 PAIRINGS:

IMS at WMU (KILJ WILL HAVE SCORE UPDATES)

English Valleys at HLV

Calamus-Wheatland at Springville

Morningstar Academy at Bellevue Marquette

MONDAY 10/23/17 CLASS 2A VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL PAIRINGS

Mediapolis at West Burlington (KILJ will have score updates and a match wrapup)

West Branch at Iowa City Regina

Danville at Van Buren

Durant at Wilton

The New London Tigers have qualified for the IAHSAA Football Playoffs as a Class “A” Wildcard team. The Tigers have a won-loss record of 6-2, losing to Lynnville Sully and Pekin, both those teams also go to the playoffs as district champ and runnerup. New London gets a rematch with Lynnville Sully playing the Hawks in the 1st round at Lynnville Sully on Friday night October 27th at 7pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live. If the Tigers win that 1st round game they would advance to play the winner of the 1st round game Hudson vs Pekin on November 3rd.

In the Class 3A playoffs 3 teams from District 5 the district Mt. Pleasant plays in made the post season. Champion Solon hosts Decorah, runnerup Washington plays at Davenport Assumption and wild card team Oskaloosa plays at C.R. Xavier. All those games are coming up Friday night.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers rolled over the Keokuk Chiefs in Class 3A District 5 football 49-13, with that win MPHS ends the year 6-3 and with that loss Keokuk ends the season 0-9. Levi Puig scored 3 1st quarter touchdowns two from three yards out and the other from 41. Chase Lamm caught a 21 yard pass from Zach Beason to put MPHS up 27-0, David Blancas hit 3 of 4 PAT attempts. James DeMeyer returned a fumble for a score from 25 yards, Jordon Magnani caught a 27 yard pass from Zach Beason to make the halftime score 40-6. The last 9 points of the game were on a Keokuk safety and a 27 yard TD pass from Zach Beason to Kieran Kohorst who then lateraled to Jordon Magnani for the last 8 yards of the play. Blancas 2 for 3 on PAT’s on the last 3 scores.

In the freshman game Muscatine played Mt. Pleasant as Keokuk did not have a 9th grade team. Muscatine won 20-12, the Panther frosh also ended the year 6-3.

The 11th annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School Basketball Jamboree will be held on November 13th in Olan G. Ruble Arena. Ten area schools will pair up and play a half of basketball. The action begins at 6 pm with Danville vs Wapello. 6:40 pm Waco vs West Burlington. 7:20 pm Keokuk vs WMU. 8 pm Ft. Madison vs New London and at 8:40 pm Mt. Pleasant will play Columbus Community.