Sports October 22nd, 2018

Mt Pleasant football hosted Washington on Friday for the regular season finale which was also Senior Night. On the very first play from scrimmage Zach Beason connected with Rylan Seberg that got them to the goal line but they couldn’t get in and settled for a field goal. Later the Panthers again found themselves on the goal line and Beason would punch it in to put Mt Pleasant up 10-0. In the 2nd quarter the tides turned with the Demons scored 2 touchdowns to go into halftime up 14-0. In the 3rd quarter the Demons faked an option run and scored on a 77 yard touchdown pass to lead 21-10. Beason scored another goal line touchdown to cut it to 21-17 going into the final quarter. In the 4th Washington scored a goal line run to make it 28-17. Panthers were able to score a 20 yard touchdown from Beason to Rylan Seberg but they didn’t convert the 2 point conversion and that gave us the final score of 28-23. Zach Beason went 16/32 on 234 yards with 1 passing touchdown and 2 rushing touchdowns. Levi Puig had 5 carries for 31 yards, and Rylan Seberg had 4 catches for 99 yards with a touchdown. Our Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Keegan Kohorst for his relentless attack on the Washington QB and for his protection of his own QB on the offensive line. This loss continues the streak of Washington beating Mt Pleasant, the Panthers haven’t won this matchup since 2008. Mt Pleasant finishes the season 5-4 overall.

Late Friday night after all of the games concluded the Iowa High School Athletic Association compiled the seeding and layout of the playoffs. In 8 man football The New London Tigers drew a #9 seed. They are in Bracket A and that might work out in their favor. They play Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the first round, the Rebels come into the post season as the lowest seed at #16 but they won their district so they get to host the game. If the Tigers advance then things get pretty interesting because the other side of the bracket has #1 Iowa Valley vs Midland Wyoming. Earlier this month New London lost to Iowa Valley 22-12 in that Saturday game that was due to the weather. The Tigers opening round game is this Friday October 26th at 7pm.

In Class 1A the Mediapolis Bulldogs were seeded at #13. They have a tough draw as they travel to #2 Bellevue in the opening round next Friday. On the other side of Bracket B is the Wilton Beavers who gave the Bulldogs their only loss of the season, Wilton has a tough test in Pella Christian in the first round.

In Class 3A no teams from Southeast Iowa made the post season. Not even Washington who was sitting on the fence going into Friday’s game, they were the first team to be left out of the 16 playoff spots. The district Champion Solon is the #4 seed, Clear Creek-Amana is #9, and Pella is #12.

Iowa Wesleyan football was on the road over the weekend playing the MacMurray College Highlanders who are one of the top contenders in the conference. In the 2nd quarter the Tigers scored first on a goal line touchdown by Jacquez Hall but missed the extra point to lead 6-0. Highlanders followed that with a red zone touchdown pass to lead 7-6. With seconds left before halftime Hall scored again from 8 yards out to go into the break up 13-7. In the 3rd quarter the only score was from the Highlanders on a goal line run but they missed the extra point to keep it tied 13-13. With 39 seconds left to play MacMurray scored another run to give us the final score of 20-13. DeMarcus Collins was 8/21 for 20 yards. Jacquez Hall ran 19 times for 94 yards with 2 touchdowns, Stafford Lewis had 10 carries for 75 yards. On defense Luke Wells lead the way with 14 total tackles. Tigers are now 1-6 on the season, 1-4 in conference, and now have back to back home games. This Saturday they host the College of Saint Scholastica and then next week they host Greenville University.

#19 Iowa hosted Maryland on Saturday for Homecoming. The Hawkeyes defense was dominant shutting out the Terrapins in a 23-0 win. Nate Stanley was 11/22 for 86 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Ivory Kelly-Martin had 24 carries for 98 yards, and TJ Hockenson was the top receiver with 3 catches for 30 yards. Jake Gervase led the defense with 6 total tackles. Iowa is now 6-1 and in the latest AP Poll just went 1 spot up to #18. This week the Hawkeyes on the road for a Big 10 battle with Penn State, kickoff will be at 2:30pm and pregame coverage on 12:30pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer played a conference double header in St Louis with the Fontbonne Griffins. In the women’s game the Tigers fell 6-0, they didn’t record any shots in the game. Their record is now 3-9, 1-5 in conference, they will be back in action tomorrow afternoon at 1pm in East Lake Park with Webster University coming to town. The men’s soccer team was able to pick up another conference win beating Fontbonne 2-1. In the first half the Griffins scored first but then in the second half the Tigers scored a pair of goals by Mariano Mateo and Fabian Arvizu. Tigers had 17 shots, 7 on goal, while the Griffins had 15 shots and 7 on goal. The Tigers are now 6-10-1 and 4-2 in the conference (4th) and will play tomorrow in the 2nd game of the conference double header with Webster University, their game will be at 3pm.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball played in a pair of matches in Fulton Missouri on Saturday. They first faced off with Greenville and lost to the Panthers in 3 sets. Lida Landre had 8 kills, Sydney Ellsworth had 2 blocks, and Paige Kammerer had 12 digs. Then they played MacMurray College and again lost in 3 sets. Sydney Ellsworth led in kills with 8 and digs with 13, Paige Kammerer had 19 assists in the game. The Tigers are now 8-19 overall and 5-10 in conference. They will be ending the season with back to back home games. On Wednesday they will host Fontbonne University in Olan G Ruble Arena at 7pm, and then on Saturday they will play Spalding University at 11am.

Regional Tournament Volleyball:

-Holy Trinity vs Waco 7pm, game will be broadcasted on 105.5fm and kilj.com

-New London vs Keota, will have a post-game wrap up

-Winfield-Mt Union vs Iowa Mennonite

-Mediapolis at Van Buren

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Cross Country running at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Cody Mertens, Dalton Moyle, and Abby Ryon are the 3 individuals who qualified for state.

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.