SPORTS OCTOBER 22, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan defeated Minnesota Morris in the Tiger homecoming football game 24-17. DeMarcus Collins ran for two scores and threw for another TD. Wesleyan is 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the UMAC Conference. Tigers host Greenville College next Saturday.

Northwestern defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in overtime 17-10 in Evanston, Illinois.

Iowa State improves to 5-2 with a 31-13 win over Texas Tech on the road.