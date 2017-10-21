SPORTS OCTOBER 21, 2017

The New London Tigers have qualified for the IAHSAA Football Playoffs as a Class “A” Wildcard team. The Tigers have a won-loss record of 6-2, losing to Lynnville Sully and Pekin, both those teams also go to the playoffs as district champ and runnerup. New London gets a rematch with Lynnville Sully playing the Hawks in the 1st round at Lynnville Sully on Friday night October 27th at 7pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live. If the Tigers win that 1st round game they would advance to play the winner of the 1st round game Hudson vs Pekin on November 3rd.

In the Class 3A playoffs 3 teams from District 5 the district Mt. Pleasant plays in made the post season. Champion Solon hosts Decorah, runnerup Washington plays at Davenport Assumption and wild card team Oskaloosa plays at C.R. Xavier. All those games are coming up Friday night.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers rolled over the Keokuk Chiefs in Class 3A District 5 football 49-13, with that win MPHS ends the year 6-3 and with that loss Keokuk ends the season 0-9. Levi Puig scored 3 1st quarter touchdowns two from three yards out and the other from 41. Chase Lamm caught a 21 yard pass from Zach Beason to put MPHS up 27-0, David Blancas hit 3 of 4 PAT attempts. James DeMeyer returned a fumble for a score from 25 yards, Jordon Magnani caught a 27 yard pass from Zach Beason to make the halftime score 40-6. The last 9 points of the game were on a Keokuk safety and a 27 yard TD pass from Zach Beason to Kieran Kohorst who then lateraled to Jordon Magnani for the last 8 yards of the play. Blancas 2 for 3 on PAT’s on the last 3 scores.

In the freshman game Muscatine played Mt. Pleasant as Keokuk did not have a 9th grade team. Muscatine won 20-12, the Panther frosh also ended the year 6-3.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Oskaloosa 56, West Burlington 13

Solon 43, Fairfield 0

Washington 63, Fort Madison 15

Mediapolis 39 Mid Prairie 28

Chariton 25 Central Lee 21

Columbus Community 29, Van Buren Community 8

Regina, Iowa City 55, Louisa-Muscatine 34

New London 44, Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Iowa Valley 76 Waco 61

Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Burlington 7

Iowa City West 55, Ottumwa 7

Iowa Wesleyan celebrates homecoming this weekend hosting Minnesota Morris. Both teams are 1-6 overall and both teams beat the same team, Crown University. So this afternoons homecoming football battle should be intense and close. Kickoff is at 1 pm.

Iowa plays at Northwestern, KILJ-FM 105.5 starts the pregame at 9 am kickoff at 11.

ISU Plays at Texas Tech, KILJ-AM 1130 starts the pregame broadcast at 9 am with kickoff at 11.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger volleyball team traveled to Principia College for a conference matchup against the Panthers. IW fell in three sets to a tough Panther team, dropping the sets by scores of 15-25, 15-25, 18-25.

Jordan Miller led the Tigers with eight kills on the night. Lida Landre added five kills for the Tigers in the loss. Jenna Murphy recorded eighteen digs, while Ariel Smale added sixteen digs for IW.

The Tigers will be back in action today. They will take on Spalding University and Florida College at 12 pm.

Iowa’s young hunters will get to experience the first cackle and flush of the year during the youth only pheasant season Oct. 21-22.

The residents-only youth season gives Iowans age 15 and younger the opportunity to hunt for rooster pheasants without purchasing a license, habitat fee or taking hunter education. Youths must hunt under direct supervision of an adult age 18 or older that has a valid hunting license and habitat fee.

Special youth only seasons allows young hunters an opportunity for success without pressure or competition from other hunters. Only the youth are allowed shoot pheasants and they may bag one rooster per day.

MONDAY 10/23/17 REGION 8 PAIRINGS

Moravia at #6 New London (KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast)

Seymour at Holy Trinity

Lamoni at East Union

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Morningstar Academy over Prince of Peace 3-1

MONDAY 10/23/17 CLASS 1A REGION 7 PAIRINGS:

IMS at WMU (13-18)

English Valleys at HLV

Calamus-Wheatland at Springville

Morningstar Academy at Bellevue Marquette

MONDAY 10/23/17 CLASS 2A VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL PAIRINGS

Mediapolis at West Burlington

West Branch at Iowa City Regina

Danville at Van Buren

Durant at Wilton