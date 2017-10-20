SPORTS OCTOBER 20, 2017

The field is set for the Iowa High School State Cross Country Meet in Ft. Dodge a week from tomorrow. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will be represented in both the Class 3A girls and boys competition. At the State Meet qualifying meet in Solon yesterday, sophomore Abby Ryon finished 5th individually in a time of 19:31 about a minute behind the winner Adrianna Katcher of Center-Point-Urbana who won in a time of 18:40, this will be Ryon’s 2nd year at State. Mt. Pleasant as a team finished 6th with 139 pts, Dubuque Wahlert won with a 47 score. The other Panther finishers, Taylor Murray finished 20th, Delaney McDowell 33rd, Kelsey Notestein 43rd, Cristina Carthey 45th, Kendall Dascher 46th and Claire HoltKamp 58th.

The Danville-New London girl’s team finished 3rd in the Class 2A meet at Iowa City Regina and will advance to state. Lexi Brown led the Bears individually finishing 3rd in a time of 21:25.

Winfield Mt. Union’s Pearl Krieger-Coble finished 8th at the girl’s Class 1A race at Solon, Pearl will advance onto the State Meet next weekend.

The MPHS boy’s cross country team finished 6th at the Solon qualifier with 146 points, Mt. Vernon-Lisbon won with a 62 score. Junior Cody Mertens finished 2nd individually in a time of 16:28, 11 seconds behind the winner Miles Bach of Center-point-Urbana. Other Panther finishers, Kyle Vanderham who ran the last half of the race with just one shoe finished 28th, Dalton Moyle 31st, Alec Gardner 40th, Drake Snavely 45th, Cade Warner 50th, Dakota Triska 64th.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team has assured themselves of a winning season after winning last week at Fairfield. But Coach Shawn Striegel and the Panthers aren’t satisfied yet. 2009 was the last time MPHS had more wins than losses in a season and they would like to wrap up 2017 with a 6-3 record which has a pretty good ring to it. Keokuk is winless in 8 games this season, and have been plagued by low numbers and injuries. Mt. Pleasant lost to the Chiefs last year 49-28. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live beginning at 6:30 pm with pregame activities. The freshman football team will host Muscatine at 5pm, the Muskies agreed to play the Panthers after Keokuk cancelled their freshman and JV schedule because of lack of numbers.

Innovairre is working the concessions tonight. In addition to that, they will have a hot chocolate stand where they will sell hot chocolate in Panther travel mugs for $2.00. All proceeds will go back to the booster club.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE FOR 10/20/17

CLASS 4A District 8

Burlington at Linn-Mar, Marion

Iowa City, West at Ottumwa

CLASS 3A District 5

Fairfield at Solon

Oskaloosa at West Burlington

Washington at Fort Madison

CLASS 2A District 5

Mediapolis at Mid-Prairie, Wellman

CLASS 2A District 6

Central Lee, Donnellson at Chariton

CLASS 1A District 4

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Van Buren Community

Highland, Riverside at Wapello

Regina, Iowa City at Louisa-Muscatine

CLASS “A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at North Mahaska, New Sharon

Lynnville-Sully at Montezuma

Winfield-Mt. Union at New London

District 4

Lone Tree at Midland, Wyoming

WACO at Iowa Valley, Marengo

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series, they beat the defending Worlds Champion Chicago Cubs 11-1 last night to win the NLCS. The Yankees and Astros are still trying to determine the American League Championship, game 6 of the ALCS will be played in Houston tonight at 7 pm.

Iowa’s young hunters will get to experience the first cackle and flush of the year during the youth only pheasant season Oct. 21-22.

The residents-only youth season gives Iowans age 15 and younger the opportunity to hunt for rooster pheasants without purchasing a license, habitat fee or taking hunter education. Youths must hunt under direct supervision of an adult age 18 or older that has a valid hunting license and habitat fee.

Special youth only seasons allows young hunters an opportunity for success without pressure or competition from other hunters. Only the youth are allowed shoot pheasants and they may bag one rooster per day.