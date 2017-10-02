SPORTS OCTOBER 2, 2017

After two games on the road, the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team returned to Maple Leaf Athletic Complex, hosting Eureka College under the lights in a UMAC matchup. Iowa Wesleyan answered off a quick touchdown, but the Red Devil running game was too much for the Tigers to handle. IW dropped their third game in a row, falling 49-18 to Eureka.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger volleyball team traveled to Eureka College Saturday. They played two SLIAC matches, one against Principia College and one Westminster College. Iowa Wesleyan would drop both matches, falling 3-0 to both the Panthers and Red Devils.

The women’s soccer team opened SLIAC play with a match against Webster University. The Tigers entered conference play with a 2-4 record. The Gorloks handed IW their first SLIAC loss of the season with a 12-1 win.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team played their first conference game of the season in St. Louis, Missouri. The Tigers took on Webster University in the SLIAC game of the week. Both teams entered the match with a record of 4-4-1, the only teams with records above .500 on the season. After two overtime periods, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The theme for the Mt. Pleasant High School 2017 homecoming week was “Cage the Falcons” of West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville, the Falcons flew around Evans Field for almost two quarters before the Mt. Pleasant Panthers put them in the cage and kept them there for a 14-3 homecoming and district win. WB-ND-DAN got on the board 1st with a 26 yard field goal by Slater Gifford with just under 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter. Mt. Pleasant lit up their side of the board with 1:26 to go in the half with a 49 yard TD pass from A limping Zach Beason to Chase Lamm. David Blancas added the PAT and at halftime it was a 7-3 Panther lead. The rest of the scoring happened early in the 2nd half when Logan Bass scored on a 1 yard run, Blancas kicked the point after and that was the cushion the Panther team would set on the rest of the game. This week the Panthers host Solon, the Spartans won 48-0 over Ft. Madison Friday night.

In the freshman game Mt. Pleasant won 35-7.