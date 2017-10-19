SPORTS OCTOBER 19, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant High School volleyball team rolled to a 3 game sweep over Washington in the 1st round of the 4A Regional in Panther Gym last night by scores of 25-20, 25-9 and 25-19. MPHS will now advance onto the Regional Semifinal next Tuesday against #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on the Saints home court.

In the other half of the Regional Fairfield swept Keokuk and now the Trojans play at Ft. Madison in the semis next Tuesday.

Class 5A Regional volleyball SAW Muscatine sweep Burlington, that ends the Grayhounds season.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association cross country state meet qualifying events will be run today. Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A will go to Solon to run against the Spartans and Davenport Assumption, Benton Community, Center Point Urbana, Ft. Madison, Grinnell, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Notre Dame-West Burlington, Mt. Vernon-Lisbon, South Tama and Dubuque Wahlert. Neither of the Panther teams are ranked going into today’s meet, but individually Abby Ryon of the Panthers is ranked 21st in the girls Class 3A Division and Cody Mertens is ranked 6th.

Class 2A area cross country teams will go to Pella, Danville-New London, Central Lee and Mediapolis go to Iowa City Regina. Class 1A Waco and Holy Trinity Catholic run at Ottumwa, WMU will run at Solon in the 1A competition beginning at 3 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan Men’s Soccer defeated Greenville University 4-1, Greenville won over the Wesleyan women 10-0

Iowa Wesleyan University has announced that Derek Zander has been named as the full-time Athletic Director. The move comes after the University announced earlier this summer the Athletic Department had launched a five year vision “Committing to Excellence.” The role of the Athletic Director became a full time position. Zander has spent the last four months in the interim athletic director role for the University. During that time, he has led the Howe Student Activity Center aesthetics project, fundraised for new scoreboards and sound system, and expanded the awareness of Tiger athletics.

The last Mt. Pleasant Panther football pregame supper will be sponsored by Innovairre tonight. The cheerleaders, players and coaches thank the community for their wonderful support. Also Innovairre is working the concessions Friday night. In addition to that, they will have a hot chocolate stand where they will sell hot chocolate in Panther travel mugs for $2.00. All proceeds will go back to the booster club.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE FOR 10/20/17

CLASS 4A District 8

Burlington at Linn-Mar, Marion

Iowa City, West at Ottumwa

CLASS 3A District 5

Fairfield at Solon

Oskaloosa at West Burlington

Washington at Fort Madison

CLASS 2A District 5

Mediapolis at Mid-Prairie, Wellman

CLASS 2A District 6

Central Lee, Donnellson at Chariton

CLASS 1A District 4

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Van Buren Community

Highland, Riverside at Wapello

Regina, Iowa City at Louisa-Muscatine

CLASS “A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at North Mahaska, New Sharon

Lynnville-Sully at Montezuma

Winfield-Mt. Union at New London

District 4

Lone Tree at Midland, Wyoming

WACO at Iowa Valley, Marengo

Iowa’s young hunters will get to experience the first cackle and flush of the year during the youth only pheasant season Oct. 21-22.

The residents-only youth season gives Iowans age 15 and younger the opportunity to hunt for rooster pheasants without purchasing a license, habitat fee or taking hunter education. Youths must hunt under direct supervision of an adult age 18 or older that has a valid hunting license and habitat fee.

Special youth only seasons allows young hunters an opportunity for success without pressure or competition from other hunters. Only the youth are allowed shoot pheasants and they may bag one rooster per day.

MONDAY 10/23/17 REGION 8 PAIRINGS

Moravia at #6 New London (KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast)

Seymour at Holy Trinity

Lamoni at East Union

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

Morningstar Academy over Prince of Peace 3-1

MONDAY 10/23/17 CLASS 1A REGION 7 PAIRINGS:

IMS at WMU (13-18)

English Valleys at HLV

Calamus-Wheatland at Springville

Morningstar Academy at Bellevue Marquette

MONDAY 10/23/17 CLASS 2A VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL PAIRINGS

Mediapolis at West Burlington

West Branch at Iowa City Regina

Danville at Van Buren

Durant at Wilton