SPORTS OCTOBER 18, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team traveled to Dubuque, Iowa last night in a non-conference match against the University of Dubuque. The Tigers had a tough test ahead of them as the University of Dubuque entered the match with a 23-2 overall record and were second in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings. Iowa Wesleyan fell to the Spartans in three sets, dropping the sets by scores of 22-25, 10-25, and 20-25. Iowa Wesleyan could not find an answer to stop the Spartan’s offensive attack. In the three matches combined, IW took 111 attacks while Dubuque took 112 attacks. The difference, however, was that the Spartans put down forty-two kills compared to the Tigers only converting for twenty-eight kills. Dubuque’s attack game was also efficient. They only committed eleven attack errors while Iowa Wesleyan finished the match with twenty-one errors. Lida Landre led the Tigers with seven kills and just two errors in the match. Jordan Miller added six kills for IW. Ariel Smale finished the match with twenty-four assists and eleven digs, while Jenna Murphy added a team high eighteen digs on the night. Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on Friday, October 20th. They will travel to Principia College for a 5 pm match.

Class 1A Regional Volleyball play began last night, KILJ-FM broadcast the Regional at Holy Trinity Catholic. The 5th ranked Crusaders cruised over Burlington Notre Dame in Shottenkirk Gymnasium in a sweep by scores of 25-5, 25-14, 25-10. HTC is now ranked 5th in the state and have an impressive 34-5 record. Notre Dame ends the year 16-24. Emily Box had 21 kills for Holy Trinity and was 14 for 14 serving with 4 aces also had 12 digs, Maya Rashid had 36 assists, Eryn Anderson 24 of 25 serving with 8 aces.

OTHER REGION 8 WINNERS:

Moravia 3-0 winner over Moulton-Udell

Seymour swept Twin Cedars

East Union swept Murray

Lamoni won 3-0 over Diagonal

Central Decatur in a sweep over Morman Trail

MONDAY 10/23/17 PAIRINGS

Moravia at #6 New London (KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast)

Seymour at Holy Trinity

Lamoni at East Union

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

CLASS 1A REGION 7 RESULTS:

WMU 3-1 winner over Keota (Jenna Buffington and Lexee Hartsock combined for 28 kills, Jami Wilkerson had 7 aces)

IMS won 3-2 over Waco

English Valleys swept Tri-County

Calamus Wheatland over Lone Tree 3-0

Morningstar Academy over Prince of Peace 3-1

MONDAY 10/23/17 PAIRINGS:

IMS at WMU (13-18)

English Valleys at HLV

Calamus-Wheatland at Springville

Morningstar Academy at Bellevue Marquette

Class 2A Regional volleyball also opened up last night, Mediapolis hosted L&M and swept the Falcons by the score of 25-14 all three games. Kaitlyn Thie had 14 kills, Maya Johnson put up 23 assists.

OTHER 2A REGION 8 SCORES:

West Branch 3-1 winner over Highland

Danville beat Columbus 3-1

Durant swept Wapello

MONDAY 10/23/17 PAIRINGS

Mediapolis at West Burlington

West Branch at Iowa City Regina

Danville at Van Buren

Durant at Wilton

The Mt. Pleasant volleyball team will host their 1st round Regional Tournament match tonight at 7 pm against Washington, the winner of this match will then advance on to the Regional semi-final at #1 ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 24th. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry tonight’s match live beginning at 7 pm In the bottom half of the bracket, Fairfield hosts Keokuk tonight, the winner goes to 14th ranked Ft. Madison in the semis on 10/24.

The last Mt. Pleasant Panther football pregame supper will be sponsored by Innovairre Thursday night. The cheerleaders, players and coaches thank the community for their wonderful support. Also Innovairre is working the concessions Friday night. In addition to that, they will have a hot chocolate stand where they will sell hot chocolate in Panther travel mugs for $2.00. All proceeds will go back to the booster club.

Iowa’s young hunters will get to experience the first cackle and flush of the year during the youth only pheasant season Oct. 21-22.

The residents-only youth season gives Iowans age 15 and younger the opportunity to hunt for rooster pheasants without purchasing a license, habitat fee or taking hunter education. Youths must hunt under direct supervision of an adult age 18 or older that has a valid hunting license and habitat fee.

Special youth only seasons allows young hunters an opportunity for success without pressure or competition from other hunters. Only the youth are allowed shoot pheasants and they may bag one rooster per day.

An Indianola man was injured while climbing into his tree stand on Sunday while deer hunting.

Bobbie Joe Stephens, 24, fell approximately 23-feet into a ravine while hunting on private land in southern Warren County. He had not been able to hook up to his harness at the time of the fall. He was able to call a hunting partner for help after falling.

Stephens was taken to a Des Moines area hospital and was treated for broken ankle.

Further investigation revealed the tree stand straps were broken due to weather exposure over time. The tree stand had been left up since last season.

The DNR reminds hunters if you leave your tree stand out year-round, be sure to check the straps before using the tree stand.