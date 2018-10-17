Sports October 17th, 2018

In the opening round of regional tournament volleyball the Mediapolis Bullettes hosted the Danville Bears. The Bullettes won in 3 games but the Bears didn’t make it easy. Almost every game Mediapolis would try and build some momentum and Danville kept sticking around to keep it close. Kaityln Thie and Ruth Jahn led Mediapolis and the game in kills with 11, and Maya Johnson led in assists. Mediapolis advances on to play at Van Buren next Monday and Danville ends their season 9-16.

Other local opening round games included Waco who hosted Notre Dame in Wayland last night. It was a hard fought game with the Nikes staying close in each game but Waco held on for the sweep. Warriors won in 3 games to advance to next Monday at Holy Trinity and Notre Dame ends the year 8-27.

Winfield-Mt Union was at home against Sigourney and the Wolves won in a 3 game sweep. Jenna Buffington led the Wolves with 13 kills and 1 block, and Kayla Edwards had 22 assists. Wolves advance to play next Monday against Iowa Mennonite while Sigourney ends their season 8-21.

Wapello had to fight off Columbus but held on to win in 5 games. Wapello won the first two games but couldn’t close it out until the 5th. Wapello will advance on to play at Durant on Monday with Columbus ending their season 5-26.

Sports for Mt Pleasant this week:

Wednesday: Varsity volleyball starts regional tournament action at Fairfield against the Trojans, 7pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Thursday: Cross Country running at the State Qualifying Meet at Waterworks Park in Fairfield at 4pm

Football team meal is being provided by Subway, they will be serving sandwiches and parents will be providing desserts and chips. 5:15

Friday: Freshman/Varsity Football vs Washington, 5pm and 7:30pm at Mapleleaf

The Kauffman Athletic Training and Fitness Center will be opening up to the public on Monday October 22nd. Membership is required and can be purchased in the Waco central office inside of the high school, only cash and checks will be accepted. On Friday there will be a special membership drive from 5-6:30pm prior to the varsity football game.

On Saturday November 10th the Iowa Hawkeyes are inviting all Waco community members plus their friends and family to Kinnick Stadium for the game against Northwestern. Waco community members can take advantage of discounted group tickets as well as joining in a tailgate at the Hawkeye Village tailgater. For more information or to get tickets call (319) 626-8286 or email dave@bravosportsmarketing.com.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf finished their fall season on Monday at the Viking Fall Shootout hosted by Augustana College. The Tigers ended the season on a high note by taking 2nd place as a team and tying for medalist honors individually. As a team the Tigers finished with a score of 321, seven strokes behind Illinois Wesleyan. Jaime Suarez led the Tigers with a final card of 76 which tied for medalist honors. Fergus Smith had the 2nd best score with 80, Jeff Cox was the last Tiger in the top 10 with 83.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball hosted Blackburn in Olan G Ruble Arena last night and the Tigers beat the Beavers in 4 games. Sydney Ellsworth had 10 kills, Jordan Miller had 4 blocks, Jenna Murphy had 20 digs, and Lida Landre had 5 aces for the Tigers. Iowa Wesleyan is now 7-17 overall and 5-8 in conference games and will play today at Knox College in a non-conference matchup.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer played their double header with Blackburn at Mediapolis High School yesterday. In the women’s game the Beavers beat the Tigers 2-1. All scoring was in the first half and Emmy Rodriguez scored the lone IWU goal. Iowa Wesleyan had 21 shots, 7 on goal, and Blackburn had 28 shots and 17 on goal. Tigers are now 3-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play, they will play on Saturday at Fontbonne University.

In the men’s game the Tigers beat the Beavers 4-1. In the first half Sebastian Sosa and Carlos Mateo scored to have Iowa Wesleyan leading at halftime 2-1. In the 2nd half Mateo scored again and Creighten Chambers found the net as well. Iowa Wesleyan had 36 shots The Tigers are 5-10-1 on the season and 3-2 in conference games, they will join the women’s team on Saturday for a doubleheader at Fontbonne.

The 12th Annual Iowa Wesleyan University High School Jamboree is going to be held on November 12th in Olan G Ruble Arena. Here are the teams participating and the schedule for the night:

-6:30 Columbus Junction vs Fort Madison

-7:10 Keokuk vs West Burlington

-7:50 Wapello vs Winfield-Mt Union

-8:30 Mt Pleasant vs Danville