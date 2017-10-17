SPORTS OCTOBER 17, 2017

Regional Tournament volleyball play opens up tonight for the Class 1A and 2A schools in the area. The 7th ranked Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders will open the tournament trail at home against Burlington Notre Dame, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be in Shottenkirk Gymnasium to broadcast the action live beginning at 7 pm. HTC is on an 11 game winning streak , and have a won-loss record of 33-5. Notre Dame is 16-24 and has lost 4 of their last five matches. OTHER 1A REGIONAL PLAY: Keota at WMU, Waco at IMS, Seymour and Twin Cedars play at Centerville. Tonight’s winners move onto the 2nd round which will be played Monday October 23rd.

Class 2A Regional action will have Mediapolis who is 11-20 playing host to L&M who has a record of 4-22. KILJ-FM will have score updates and a wrap up with Koehler Wendt. OTHER AREA CLASS 2A REGIONAL MATCHES: West Branch at Highland, Columbus Community at Danville, Durant at Wapello. Tonight’s winners advance to Monday October 23rd 2nd round play.

The MPHS JV Football team capped off a successful series against Fairfield Monday night, defeating the Trojans 64-0. The MP offense fired on all cylinders, generating 400 yds of total offense, with 208 yds being churned out on the ground in just 19 carries. This concluded the JV season, bringing them to 5-3 on the year.

Stats

Team

400 yds total offense

208 yds rushing on 19 carries

192 yds passing on 13 attempts

Individual offensive stats

Brody Bender, 6/13 passing for 192 yds and 3 TDs, 2 rushes for 1 yd.

Logan Bass, 13 carries for 188 yds and 2 TDs

Jamie Johannes, 2 carries for 4 yds and 2 TDs

Rhett Zeglen, 2 receptions for 38 yds and 1 TD

Tate Shull, 1 reception for 20 yds and 1 TD

Jacob Stukerjurgen, 1 reception for 65 yds and 1 TD

Rylan Seberg, 1 reception for 60 yds, 55 yd Punt Return for a TD

Defensive stats

Jayden Davis, 7 tackles, 1 sack

Jacob Stukerjurgen, 4 tackles

Brennan Bender, 3.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team made the short trip to Oskaloosa, Iowa Monday evening for a non-conference match against William Penn University. The Tigers two game win streak was snapped by the Statesman after IW fell 3-1 in the match. Iowa Wesleyan will return to conference play tomorrow when the Tigers will host Greenville University at 1 pm at East Lake Park Pitch.

The Iowa Wesleyan and Northwestern University football teams got together to not only play football over the weekend, but also became one team to pack meals at Feed My Starving Children. Together, the players and coaches packed 54,432 meals, which is the equivalent of feeding 149 kids for a year.

The “Manna Packs,” which is what the meals are called, are a formulated blend of rice, soy, vegetables, and vitamins. The shipment that the two teams worked on is being sent to Guatemala.