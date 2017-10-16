SPORTS OCTOBER 16, 2017

The Tiger football team took on the University of Northwestern in UMAC action Saturday on the road in St. Paul, Minn . The IW offense could not find an answer to Northwestern’s defense and dropped their fifth straight game with a 29-7 loss.

Iowa Wesleyan ended the game with just 166 yards of total offense, compared to 259 total yards of offense by Northwestern. DeMarcus Collins led the offense with seventeen rushing attempts for 82 yards on the day. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry for the Tigers.

The IW defense was led by Travaughn Durr. He recorded three solo tackles and assisted on nine others for a total of twelve tackles. Durr also had a sack, forced a fumble, and had 1.5 tackles for a loss of 12 yards in the loss. Craig Wrenn and Daireon Smith each added eight tackles for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan will return to Bob Evans field in next week’s game. They will host the Cougars of Minnesota Morris in their homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 1 pm on Saturday, October 21st. The Tigers are now 1-6 overall and 1-5 in UMAC play.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team headed to Principia College for a conference match Saturday. Iowa Wesleyan suffered a 6-0 loss to the Panthers. Iowa Wesleyan’s next game will be on Wednesday, October 18th. They will host Greenville College at 3 pm at East Lake Park.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team traveled to Elsah, Illinois Saturday to take on the top seeded Panthers of Principia College. Principia was 4-0 in SLIAC play heading into the contest, and the Tigers were 2-1-1 in conference play. Iowa Wesleyan picked up their second win in the SLIAC with a 2-1 victory over the Panthers.

Iowa Wesleyan will take on William Penn University on Monday, October 16th. They will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa for a 7 pm match. The Tigers are now 7-5-2 overall and 3-1-1 in conference play.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team assured themselves of a winning season for the 1st time in a long time with a win Friday night at Fairfield, winning 27-0 over the Trojans. M.P. has one game to play this upcoming Friday night at home against Keokuk. The Chiefs were beaten 48-24 by Ft. Madison Friday night.

Mt. Pleasant also was dominant in the freshman game winning 60-0 over Fairfield.