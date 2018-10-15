Sports October 15th, 2018

Mt Pleasant football traveled down to Fort Madison for a district battle with the Bloodhounds on Friday night. The Panthers scored on their first possession with Levi Puig running in an 11 yard touchdown, they missed the extra point. Next possession Zach Beason connects with Rylan Seberg on a 31 yard touchdown but they don’t convert the 2pt conversion and the score was 12-0. Still in the first quarter Logan Bass scored a 5 yard touchdown to lead 19-0. In the 2nd quarter Zach Beason ran in a keeper for 2 yards and then later found Rylan Seberg wide open for a 60 yard touchdown to lead 33-0 going into halftime. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter. In the 4th Beason hit Chase Lamm in stride for a 49 yard touchdown. Fort Madison scored a goal line touchdown to make it 40-7. Kyle Samples ran 64 yards to the goal line but didn’t get into the end zone, two plays later he ran it in for the final score of the game. The final score was 47-7. Zach Beason went 31-45 for 430 yards with 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown. Kyle Samples was the top rusher with 61 yards off 4 carries with a touchdown. Chase Lamm had 8 catches for 123 yard with a touchdown and our Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Rylan Seberg who had 11 catches for 190 yards with 2 touchdowns. Mt Pleasant improves to 5-3 and Fort Madison drops to 2-6. Panthers have their final regular season game this week at home against rival Washington who is also 5-3.

Other Week 8 Scores:

New London rebounded and beat English Valleys 59-6

Winfield-Mt Union lost their final game of the season to Lone Tree 49-29

Mediapolis with another big win 46-6 over Van Buren

Washington defeated Fairfield 24-22

Solon beat up Keokuk 57-6

Clear Creek-Amana is no longer undefeated after losing to North Scott 45-7

Central Lee fell to Eddyville 27-14

Wapello beat Sigourney-Keota 24-14

Mount Vernon over West Burlington 41-8

Wilton won over Columbus Junction 34-8

Tipton defeated Louisa-Muscatine 32-16

Sports for Mt Pleasant this week:

Monday: JV Football vs Fort Madison 6pm

Wednesday: Varsity volleyball starts regional tournament action at Fairfield against the Trojans, 7pm on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Thursday: Cross Country running at the State Qualifying Meet at Waterworks Park in Fairfield at 4pm

Friday: Freshman/Varsity Football vs Washington, 5pm and 7:30pm at Mapleleaf

With Regional Volleyball starting here is our broadcast coverage for the week:

-Tuesday, October 16th Danville at Mediapolis 7pm on 105.5fm & KILJ.com

-Wednesday, October 17th Mt Pleasant at Fairfield 7pm on 105.5fm & KILJ.com

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country ran at the Cowbell Classic over the weekend in Elsah Illinois. In the women’s race Sierra Howardson was the top Tiger finisher and she was #19 with a time of 25:08. In the men’s race Joel Amor was the top finisher at #41 with a time of 29:21. The cross country teams won’t be back in action until October 27th when they compete in the St Louis Intercollegiate Conference Championship which is held in Litchfield Illinois.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer played a conference double header in Bracewell Stadium in Burlington against Principia College. In the women’s game the Tigers were scoreless in a 4-0 loss to the Panthers. It was tied at halftime 0-0 before Principia broke away. Iowa Wesleyan had 7 shots, 5 on goal, while Principia had 41 shots and 21 on goal. The women’s team is now 3-7 on the season, 1-3 in conference, and will tomorrow in East Lake Park against Blackburn College. In the men’s game the Tigers were shut out too by the Panthers 3-0. Iowa Wesleyan had 14 shots, 2 on goal, with Principia getting 11 shots and 5 on goal. Tigers are now 4-10-1 on the season, 2-2 in conference games, and will play Blackburn tomorrow after the women’s game.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf is in action today playing in the Augustana Fall Shootout at the Short Hills Country Club in East Moline Illinois. This is the last competition of the fall season for the team.