SPORTS OCTOBER 14, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther football team assured themselves of a winning season for the 1st time in a long time with a win Friday night at Fairfield, winning 27-0 over the Trojans. MP got on the board 1st with 5 minutes to play in the opening period on a 9 yard TD pass from Zach Beason to Kieran Kohorst, David Blancas added the PAT. Beason then hooked up with Rylan Seberg on a 34 yard scoring strike with :90 seconds left in the 1st quarter, Blancas added the PAT. Mt. Pleasant would not hit pay dirt again until just over 3 minutes to play in the 3rd quarter when Mason Ashton caught a 29 yard Zach Beason pass, the point after kick was wide left and the score was 20-0. The Panthers scored their final touchdown with 1:55 to play in the 3rd when Chase Lamm caught Zach Beason’s 4th TD pass from 10 yards out. Blancas kicked the PAT to make it 27-0 which was more than enough cushion going into the final quarter. The Mt. Pleasant defense kept the Trojan running game in check, Tristan Waugh who rambled for 328 yards last week against Ft. Madison was once again called upon numerous times to run the ball but just couldn’t penetrate the Mt. Pleasant defense and pitched a shutout for their 5th win of the season against 3 losses and improved their district record to 3-3 with one game to play this upcoming Friday night at home against Keokuk. The Chiefs were beaten 48-24 by Ft. Madison Friday night.

Mt. Pleasant also was dominant in the freshman game winning 60-0 over Fairfield.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Cedar Rapids Prairie 53 Burlington 20

Solon 42 West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 7

Washington 51 Oskaloosa 42

Mediapolis 43 Camanche 0

Centerville 37 Central Lee 21

L&M 38 Highland 28

Regina 47 Columbus 21

Sigourney-Keota 48 Wapello 41

Wilton 56 Van Buren Community 8

Pekin 14 New London 8

North Mahaska 26 WMU 6

Montezuma 47 Cardinal of Eldon 8

Waco 64 Easton Valley 42

Lone Tree 77 Iowa Valley 30

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team is looking to stop a 4 game losing streak when they travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to play the University of Northwestern in UMAC action. Wesleyan is 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference. A new quarterback will be taking the snaps today for the Tigers, freshman Deamarcus Collins.

IOWA HAS A BYE WEEK

KANSAS @ IOWA STATE 9 AM ON KILJ-AM

UNI AT S. DAKOTA STATE 2PM