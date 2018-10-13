Sports October 13th, 2018

Mt Pleasant football traveled down to Fort Madison for a district battle with the Bloodhounds. The Panthers scored on their first possession with Levi Puig running in an 11 yard touchdown, they missed the extra point. Next possession Zach Beason connects with Rylan Seberg on a 31 yard touchdown but they don’t convert the 2pt conversion and the score was 12-0. Still in the first quarter Logan Bass scored a 5 yard touchdown to lead 19-0. In the 2nd quarter Zach Beason ran in a keeper for 2 yards and then later found Rylan Seberg wide open for a 60 yard touchdown to lead 33-0 going into halftime. Neither team scored in the 3rd quarter. In the 4th Beason hit Chase Lamm in stride for a 49 yard touchdown. Fort Madison scored a goal line touchdown to make it 40-7. Kyle Samples ran 64 yards to the goal line but didn’t get into the end zone, two plays later he ran it in for the final score of the game. The final score was 47-7. Zach Beason went 31-45 for 430 yards with 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown. Kyle Samples was the top rusher with 61 yards off 4 carries with a touchdown. Chase Lamm had 8 catches for 123 yard with a touchdown and our Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Rylan Seberg who had 11 catches for 190 yards with 2 touchdowns. Mt Pleasant improves to 5-3 and Fort Madison drops to 2-6. Panthers have their final regular season game next week at home against rival Washington who is also 5-3.

Other Week 8 Scores:

New London rebounds and beats English Valleys 59-6

Winfield-Mt Union lost their final game of the season to Lone Tree 49-29

Mediapolis with another big win 46-6 over Van Buren

Washington defeated Fairfield 24-22

Solon beats up Keokuk 57-6

Clear Creek-Amana is no longer undefeated after losing to North Scott 45-7

Central Lee fell to Eddyville 27-14

Wapello beats Sigourney-Keota 24-14

Mount Vernon over West Burlington 41-8

Wilton beat Columbus Junction 34-8

Tipton defeated Louisa-Muscatine 32-16

Iowa Wesleyan cross country will be running today in the Cowbell Classic taking place in Elsah Illinois. The women’s team will run at 10am and the men’s team will run at 10:45am.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer is playing a conference double header today. The women’s team is looking to rebound after their 8-0 loss to Westminster and improve their 3-6 overall record, 1-2 in conference play. They will play at 1pm against Principia at Bracewell Stadium in Burlington. The men’s team will be looking to carry their momentum from their 2OT win over the Blue Jays into their match with the Panthers today. The men’s team is currently 4-9-1 and 2-1 in conference play, they will after the women’s game probably starting around 3pm.

Lee County Speedway has announced that they are cancelling their Fall Extravaganza races due to expecting weather. The races were scheduled to be ran this Friday and Saturday.

College Football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan is on their bye week this weekend. The Tigers will be back in action next week on the road to Jacksonville Illinois to play MacMurray College.

-Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road again, today they travel to Bloomington Indiana for a Big 10 matchup with the Hoosiers. Hawkeyes are 4-1 on the season while Indiana is 4-2. Kickoff is 11am, pregame coverage is 9am, on 105.5fm and kilj.com.

-Iowa State has another big matchup with a top ranked team today. The Cyclones will be hosting #6 West Virginia in Jack Trice Stadium. Mountaineers are coached by former Mt Pleasant Panther/IWU Tiger Dana Holgorsen This is the second time this year that a top 10 ranked team visits Ames, back on September 15th #5 Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 37-27.. Kickoff is 6pm, pregame coverage is 4pm on 1130am and kilj.com