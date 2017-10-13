SPORTS OCTOBER 13, 2017

SPORTS OCTOBER 12, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Cross Country teams swept the Southeast Conference Cross Country meet at Ft. Madison Thursday evening. The Panther girls won with a 36 score, Ft. Madison was 2nd with a 53 score, Fairfield 3rd 68 and Washington 4th 71. Mt. Pleasant’s Abby Ryon finished 2nd individually running 19:36, Fairfield’s Ashley Bloomquist was 1st in 19:20. All of the MP runners finished in the top 15…Taylor Murray was 5th, Delaney McDowell 8th and Kendall Dascher 10th, 11th was Cristina Carthey, 12th Kelsey Notestein and Claire Holtkamp 15th. Liz Perry won the JV girls competition individual title.

The MPHS boy’s cross country team won their 4th straight title with a 34 score, 2nd Ft. Madison 48, 3rd Fairfield 67, Washington 4th with 81 points and Keokuk 5th 143. Panther Cody Mertens won the individual title running 16:23, Kyle Vanderham was 3rd in 17:15, Dalton Moyle 7th, Alec Gardner 11th, 12th Drake Snavely, 16th Cade Warner, Dakota Triska 20th. The top finisher in the JV boys race for MPHS was Heath Brooks who finished 6th.

The MP middle school runners competed @FM Rodeo Grounds for their conference meet. The Panther ladies were 3rd as a team and paced by Jenna Gilmore’s 3rd place finish. Following close behind were Audrey Lord (5th) and Monroe Swain (7th). Also scoring for the Panthers was Abby Blint (17th) and Clare Schnicker (43rd). The Panther boys were 6th as a team and led by Jacob Erwin’s 20th place finish. Also scoring were Roman Lopreato (24th), Nathan McWilliams (27th), Owen Vansickel (32nd), and Garett Gray

(36th).

The Mt. Pleasant Panther volleyball team won in 5 sets against liberty High School from North Liberty 27-25, 14-25, 26-24, 24-26, 16-14.

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team fell to Simpson College Thursday night in a 3 game sweep 25-9, 25-21, 25-18.

Iowa Wesleyan Soccer teams tangled with Blackburn College Thursday, men’s Final

IW-4, Blackburn-1. Women’s Final Blackburn won 1-0.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade football team ended the season losing a close game at Ottumwa 10-6

Bryce Wilson scored the Panther TD, he added 6 tackles on defense to go along with his 60 yards of offense

Reean Seberg had over 100 yards of total offense and lead the team on defense with 11 tackles

Aiden Ashton threw for 120 yards and recorded 5 tackles on defense

Bowen Davis, Will Davidson, Will Robertson, Issac Jerrel, Koen Dorthy and Sawyer Mast all contributed 4 or more tackles defensively

The Panthers finished 4-2, losing two games by a total of 6 points.

Ottumwa defeated the Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade team 22-8, Dylan Hagan scored the touchdown catching a pass from DeWon Trent, Trent also scored the 2 point conversion. On the defensive side Dylan Hagans had 7 tackles and Colton Hudson grabbed an interception. The 8th graders end the year with a 3-3 record.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity football team has two games left in the 2017 season, even though they are out of the post season playoff picture the Panthers can still end up with a 6-3 record that would be their best since 2010. And they are playing at Fairfield tonight and that always makes for a lot of spirit and excitement. MPHS is 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the district. Fairfield is also 2-3 in the district and 2-5 overall, one of those two wins was last Friday night when they ran over Ft. Madison 33-6, with Tristin Waugh running for an incredible 328 yards with a school record 52 carries, 4 of those carries resulted in touchdowns. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm with our pregame and of course wrapping up with the Radio Iowa State Wide football scoreboard from 10-11:30 pm.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 10/13/17

8 Man District 4

Easton Valley at WACO

Iowa Valley, Marengo at Lone Tree

Class “A” District 6

Montezuma at Cardinal, Eldon

New London at Pekin

Winfield-Mt. Union at North Mahaska

Class 1A District 4

Columbus Community at Regina, Iowa City

Louisa-Muscatine at Highland

Wapello at Sigourney-Keota

Wilton at Van Buren Community

Class 2A District 5

Camanche at Mediapolis

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Anamosa

Class 2A District 6

Centerville at Central Lee

Class 3A District 5

Fort Madison at Keokuk

Oskaloosa at Washington

West Burlington at Solon

Class 4A District 8

Ottumwa at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Burlington